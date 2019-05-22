Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Las Vegas officials bet big on Elon Musk’s Boring Company

Trevor Mogg
By

Elon Musk’s Boring Company will soon be tunneling its way beneath Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority voted on Wednesday to award the Boring Company a $48.6 million contract to build the LVCC Loop, a high-speed subterranean transportation system designed to whisk people around the giant Las Vegas Convention Center — one of the largest such centers in the world.

Used year-round for a multitude of trade shows and conventions that include tech-focused CES, the system will connect the eastern edge of the convention complex’s South Hall with the LVCC New Exhibit Hall, according to Bloomberg.

The mile-long route will include three stations, one of which will serve the center’s central and north exhibit halls. Up to 16 passengers at a time will be transported inside large electric vehicles with a chassis based on the Model X design built by Tesla, another Musk-owned company.

Construction is due to begin as early as this September with a completion date slated for December 2020, in time for the CES bash in January 2021.

Musk’s long-term ambition is to build networks of high-speed transportation tunnels spanning entire cities in a bid to ease traffic congestion at street level. It won’t surprise you to know that he came up with the idea while stuck in a traffic jam in Los Angeles, in 2016.

The plan envisages vehicles and passenger pods being lowered onto electric-powered sleds from street level via an elevator system, though the elevators could ultimately connect to office buildings or even private residences, too. At the end of last year the company showed off its very first tunnel, complete with modified Model X cars whizzing along a mile-long test track.

Besides helping to take cars off the streets, the Boring Company is also focused on creating more efficient boring machines to help lower the cost of projects that need to use such equipment.

While some city officials have shown genuine interest in the idea, several proposed projects have been slowed down by regulatory assessments. There have been more serious setbacks along the way, too, including in November 2018 when the Boring Company was forced to abandon plans for a proposed tunnel after residents in a Los Angeles suburb protested against the idea.

While the Vegas project is nowhere near as big as the one Musk has in mind for the entire city of Los Angeles, if successful it has the potential to provide the Boring Company with a launch pad for far more ambitious projects around the country and possibly beyond.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Ford's bipedal delivery robot can walk straight up to your doorstep
Super Mario World
Emerging Tech

How Super Mario, Magic: The Gathering, and PowerPoint are low-key supercomputers

What if the creators of Super Mario World, PowerPoint, and even Magic: The Gathering had accidentally created tools hiding a general-purpose computer in plain sight? Turns out they have.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hubble ngc 4485 irregular galaxy on the verge
Emerging Tech

Two galaxies play tug of war in this spectacular Hubble image

Hubble has captured evidence of a nearby galactic neighbor affecting the the shape and star production of a galaxy. The irregular galaxy NGC 4485 has been pulled into an unusual shape due to the nearby and much larger galaxy NGC 4490.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
moon shrinkng lro images pia23236 hires 1
Emerging Tech

The moon is shrinking as it loses heat, new images reveal

New research suggests the Moon is shrinking. NASA scientists have used data from their Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera to look at wrinkles in the surface of the Moon which are formed as it loses heat and shrinks in size.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
astrobees cube robot tests iss059e038084 1
Emerging Tech

Friendly cube robot Bumble passes its first hardware test aboard the ISS

There are some unexpected guests aboard the International Space Station (ISS): cute cube robots called Astrobees. Now the first Astrobee robot has undergone hardware tests to check whether its subsystems are working correctly.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
lilium jet electric aircraft takes flight
Emerging Tech

Lilium Jet takes flight in first test for all-electric, five-seater aircraft

German startup Lilium had a successful maiden flight for its Lilium Jet. The all-electric, five-seater aircraft, powered by 36 engines fitted under its wings, looks to travel up to 300 kilometers in just 60 minutes.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
googles wing drones are now delivering mochas and meds in australia drone delivery
Emerging Tech

Meatballs and pastries offered by Wing’s first European drone delivery service

Alphabet's Wing is getting ready to begin testing its drone delivery technology in Helsinki, Finland. At the start, customers will be able to order a variety of food and drinks, with delivery promised within about 10 minutes.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how starship technologies created delivery robots feat
Emerging Tech

The rise and reign of Starship, the world’s first robotic delivery provider

Excited about the impending delivery robot revolution? If so, you need to get familiar with Starship Technologies, the company which pioneered the whole thing. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
impossible sausage little caesars
Emerging Tech

Impossible’s new plant-based sausage is here, but only at Little Caesar’s

Impossible Foods has teamed up with Little Caesars restaurants to create a new plant-based sausage pizza topping. Get ready for ... The Impossible Sausage. Here's where you can try it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
facial recognition gyfcat race fbi face mugshot 970x644g
Emerging Tech

First, it was San Francisco. Now, the U.K. is fighting facial recognition

The U.K.'s first legal battle over police use of facial recognition has kicked off. The case involves a citizen who alleges the tech was used against him in a breach of his privacy.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk thinks Starlink satellite internet could be online before 2021

Elon Musk's ultra-ambitious Starlink space internet project may take until November 2027 to be fully operational. However, some level of service could be offered as soon as next year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
startups purpose collision 2019 frank cooper alain sylvain
News

Has purpose become a punchline? Among startups, the debate rages

Tech companies pledging to do good as they make money hand over fist has become a Silicon Valley punchline, but beneath the jeering, a real debate is playing out among startup founders and the investors who fund them.
Posted By Nick Mokey
compress games console game boy cart screen shot 2019 05 22 at 08 44 32
Emerging Tech

This guy managed to squeeze an entire game console into a Game Boy cartridge

Popular YouTuber 3DSage has managed to compress an entire mobile games console inside a single original Game Boy cartridge. Check it out in all in its impressively miniaturized glory.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
agility digit delivery robot with box 3
Emerging Tech

Ford’s bipedal delivery robot can walk straight up to your doorstep

Autonomous wheeled delivery robots are seemingly everywhere in 2019. Agility Robotics' Digit robot takes a different approach: It promises to carry out its deliveries while walking on two legs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
loudest sound under water screen shot 2019 05 22 at 09 36 30
Emerging Tech

Scientists use an X-ray laser to create the loudest possible underwater sound

Researchers from Stanford University and the Department of Energy have produced the loudest sound possible to make under water. Here's how they managed to create it — and why they did it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl