Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Methane on Mars confirmed — but there’s probably no life there

Georgina Torbet
By
mars methane satellite data express node full image 2 1
Artist’s impression of Mars Express. The background is based on an actual image of Mars taken by the spacecraft’s high resolution stereo camera. Spacecraft image credit: ESA/ATG medialab; Mars: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

A new piece of the puzzle of the disappearing methane on Mars has been revealed. Data collected from orbit by the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Mars Express mission has been examined to look for correlations with data collected from the surface by the Curiosity rover.

Previously, the Curiosity data had indicated that methane was present in the Martian atmosphere, but this methane wasn’t detected by the Mars Express. Now a reanalysis of the satellite data shows that methane was present at just one location one day after the Curiosity’s readings were taken.

The analysis used a new observational technique which collected several hundred measures in a short time period. This technique is more accurate than previous techniques and which was able to pinpoint just 15 parts of methane per billion by volume of the atmosphere.

Although the Mars Express and Curiosity data sets now seem to concord more than they did before, the source of the detected methane is still a mystery.

“Our new Mars Express data, taken one day after Curiosity’s recording, change the interpretation of where the methane originated from, especially when considering global atmospheric circulation patterns together with the local geology,” Marco Giuranna from the National Institute for Astrophysics, Institute for Space Astrophysics and Planetology in Rome, Italy, and lead author of the paper, said in a statement.

Scientists believe the methane could have been trapped in ice below the Martian surface and risen up through tectonic faults. Alternatively, meteorite impacts could have have caused cracks which released gas that was beneath the surface.

mars methane satellite data how to create and destroy at
This graphic depicts some of the possible ways methane might be added or removed from the Martian atmosphere. ESA

Overall, the current evidence suggests that methane is present on Mars due to occasional geological events which release small amounts of the gas that were trapped beneath the surface, possibly thousands of years ago. It seems that methane is not, as some had considered, constantly replenished across the planet. So Mars may once have been habitable, but it seems increasingly unlikely that there is life there now.

More information on this topic is expected to be gathered by the Trace Gas Orbiter craft, part of the ExoMars mission, which is currently collecting data on the composition of the Martian atmosphere and which may reveal more about where this mysterious methane comes from.

The findings are publish in Nature Geoscience.

Don't Miss

The best solar chargers for your smartphone or tablet
amazons crazy delivery drone blimp as imagined by a video artist computer generated amazon
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s crazy delivery-drone blimp, as imagined by a video artist

If Amazon ever gets to build the extraordinary delivery-drone blimp that it featured in a patent filing a few years ago, then this video by a Japan-based digital artist shows how it might look.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mit nasa airplane wing changes shape morphing 02 press
Emerging Tech

Check out this crazy shape-shifting airplane prototype from NASA and MIT

MIT and NASA are reinventing the airplane as we know it. Engineers from both institutions have developed a radically new type of airplane wing that's able to change shape during flight.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
new culture animal free cheese mozarella
Emerging Tech

Lab-grown food startup wants to make dairy mozzarella, no animals required

You've heard of lab-grown meat companies which produce meat without murder. But how about dairy cheese produced without the cow? That's what a new startup aims to create, starting with mozzarella.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
space station to take delivery of flying astrobee robots
Emerging Tech

Robotic bees are set to invade the International Space Station

There will be a couple of bees buzzing about the International Space Station in a few weeks' time. OK, they're not real bees, but instead "Astrobees" — small flying robots designed to help out the crew on board the ISS.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
spider silk nasa
Emerging Tech

Genetically engineered bacteria could be the key to mass-produced spider silk

Spider silk could be useful for everything from bulletproof shields to ultrathin wound dressings. But how do you mass produce it? Researchers from Washington University may have an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says its 5G plans will be unlimited, won't cost more than current plans

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
this floating city concept could withstand a category 5 hurricane oceanix 1
Smart Home

As oceans rise, one company is building cities that can swim

An architect just presented a wild concept to the United Nations for a floating city that save humanity from rising sea levels and category five hurricanes. Once built, he wants to put the first city in New York.
Posted By Clayton Moore
sleep tracking pajamas tech gettyimages 545865957
Emerging Tech

Sleep-tracking wristbands are so 2013. Smart pajamas are the way of the future

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, have developed smart sleep-tracking pajamas, capable of monitoring the quality of your shut-eye. Here's how they could help you.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon satellite internet project sat feat
Emerging Tech

Amazon wants to launch 3,236 satellites so it can rain down internet from space

Amazon plans to launch a constellation of 3,236 satellites into low-Earth orbit to provide internet access around the planet. Because you can never have too many Prime subscribers!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

No, it’s not a Michael Bay movie, but a spacecraft just bombed an asteroid

Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 this week successfully bombed a crater in the asteroid 162173 Ryugu as it hurtled through space, approximately 186 million miles from Earth. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Gore Innovation Center
Outdoors

When it's not keeping you dry, Gore wants to keep Silicon Valley innovating

The Gore Innovation Center in Santa Clara, California is designed to help tech start ups to create innovate new products that integrated Gore-Tex fabrics and other materials in wearables, health devices, and more.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Lockheed Martin GPS III Satellite art
Emerging Tech

Positionpocalypse: older GPS devices could suffer Y2K-style bug tonight

Remember the Y2K bug? We worried that our computers would stop working due to a rollover bug. That turned out just fine, but now GPS experts are warning that a similar bug could affect GPS devices today.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Beresheet payload
Emerging Tech

Tiny Israeli spacecraft Beresheet enters orbit around the moon

An amazing achievement for a tiny spacecraft from Israel: the washing machine-sized Beresheet lander has entered orbit around the moon, making Israel just the seventh nation to do so.
Posted By Georgina Torbet