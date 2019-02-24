Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Think it’s cold here? Check out the weather report on Mars

Georgina Torbet
By
mars weather insight pia22957 16 640x350 1
This artist’s concept shows NASA’s InSight lander with its instruments deployed on the Martian surface. Several of the sensors used for studying Martian weather are visible on its deck, including the inlet for an air pressure sensor and the east- and west-facing weather sensor booms. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Good news if you’re planning a trip to Mars — you can now check a daily weather report on the planet, thanks to NASA’s Insight lander. The lander uses a set of sensors called the Auxiliary Payload Subsystem (APSS) to monitor the temperature, wind, and air pressure that it experiences every day and then sends this information back to Earth where it is shared on NASA’s website.

InSight will hopefully be collecting this data for the next two years so researchers can compare weather changes between seasons as well as between days. Weather information is important for researchers as it lets them allow for noise in the data they are collecting on quakes inside the planet using InSight’s seismometer. The seismometer is sensitive to changes in air pressure and wind, so the researchers need to allow for these changes when analyzing their data.

For the rest of us, staying up to date on the Martian weather is simply good fun. “It gives you the sense of visiting an alien place,” Don Banfield, leader of InSight’s weather science team said in a statement. “Mars has familiar atmospheric phenomena that are still quite different than those on Earth.”

The weather on Mars has been even colder than here on Earth in the past few weeks, ranging from 4 – 11°F at maximum to a bracing -138 to -140°F minimum. That’s colder than the coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth at Vostok Station, Antarctica, on 21 July, 1983. The wind has been blowing up a storm on Mars as well, reaching a maximum speed of 38 miles per hour which qualifies as gale force winds. For a visual representation of the weather, you can see 3-day Martian weather reports from recent data collected by InSight:

mars weather insight marsweather white
A 3-day report of last week’s weather on Mars. NASA

The Mars Weather website will be regularly updated by NASA so you can keep an eye on the conditions on our favorite red planet.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee
bbox robot cafe bev holding latte pc adriel olmos
Emerging Tech

Baristas beware, Bbox cafe uses robots to brew your morning coffee

Want your morning coffee and pastry prepared by robot? Bbox, a new coffee shop in downtown Berkeley, California, lets customers place their order by app and then uses automation to take care of the rest.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
xl18 flamethrower 2
Emerging Tech

This ridiculous new flamethrower makes Elon Musk’s look like a cigarette lighter

The XL18 Flamethrower is a flame-shooting beast on steroids, capable of firing off bursts of flame more than 110 feet in length. The best part? You can order it over the internet today.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

SpaceX just nailed its most challenging Falcon 9 rocket landing to date

If you've been following the SpaceX launch calendar, you know this week marks the first launch from Cape Canaveral in two months. We have the details on where you can watch the launch live.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

Touchdown! Japan successfully lands its Hayabusa2 spacecraft on asteroid Ryugu

Japan's space agency has just completed the latest stage of its extraordinarily complex mission, successfully landing its Hayabusa2 spacecraft on an asteroid millions of miles from Earth.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nasa test drone traffic control system india aviation show
Emerging Tech

Delivery drones: NASA to test advanced traffic control system for cities

Delivery drone services are edging closer as NASA prepares to demonstrate its advanced drone traffic management system, which it claims offers safe and effective control of autonomous aircraft in urban areas.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mars x house kickstarter
Emerging Tech

Kickstarter campaign aims to help make 3D-printed space habitats for Mars

Mars X-House is an ambitious project that's intended to create a prototype future Mars habitat using 3D printing. And, thanks to a new Kickstarter campaign, you can be a part of it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Apeel Green Beans
Emerging Tech

Sick of fruits and veggies going bad? This second skin doubles their life spans

The world has a food spoilage problem. Could Apeel Sciences help with its concept of giving fresh produce a 'second skin' to keep it fresh for up to twice as long? Some big names think so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
apple iie robot
Emerging Tech

Engineer turns his old Apple lle into an wheeled robot, and even gives it a sword

How do you give new life to a 30-year-old computer? Software engineer Mike Kohn found a way by transforming his old Apple IIe into a wheeled robot. Check it out in all its 1980s glory.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
virgin galactic first passenger vss unity
Emerging Tech

Virgin Galactic completes another test flight, this time with a passenger

Virgin Galactic chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses rode the company's spacecraft as a passenger on Friday, a key milestone toward commercial availability of the flights later this year. Moses rode along to test "cabin design elements."
Posted By Ed Oswald
CRISPR gene-editing technology
Emerging Tech

Controversial CRISPR baby experiment may have resulted in brain enhancements

China’s CRISPR baby saga continues to rage on. Scientists have now expressed concerns that the procedure may have also resulted in changes in the babies’ brains affecting cognition.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
most expensive houses in the world mumbai economy business and finance
Smart Home

The biggest houses ever, from a personal skyscraper to a tech magnate's mansion

The only thing bigger than these giant homes is their huge price tags. There's a reason many of the owners are billionaires instead of millionaires. Check out the digs of some of the richest people in the world.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
bank of england testing blockchain technology image edited
Emerging Tech

Blockchain could ensure the integrity of scientific research trials

Scientific misconduct can lead to real-world consequences when data is falsified. Now a group of researchers has proposed a way to make research data more trustworthy and less susceptible to manipulation -- by using blockchain.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity boot issue resolved pia23047 16 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity suffered a boot issue but is now back up and roving

The NASA team has been dealing with a small hiccup in the operations of the Curiosity rover since it went into safe mode last week. Now the problem has been fixed and the rover is back underway on its mission to explore Mars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
virgin galactic first passenger flight d0b 2nuucaaaqwf 1
Emerging Tech

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic sends passenger into space for first time

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic has been working on its project to take private passengers outside of Earth's atmosphere, and this week it sent its first passenger into sub-space.
Posted By Georgina Torbet