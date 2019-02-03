Digital Trends
Cars

Tesla Model 3 handles are stylish but are freezing shut in cold temperatures

Georgina Torbet
By

The Tesla Model 3 is undoubtedly a high-tech vehicle, with futuristic features built in an elaborate and innovative construction process. But owners of the cars who are currently living through the polar vortex-induced cold are having a rather old fashioned problem — the door handles are freezing in place.

On Twitter, complaints abound from Model 3 owners who are having trouble accessing their cars. The Model 3 has an elegant retractable door handle which sits flush with the body of the car until it is activated. Usually, owners don’t need to worry as the handles open automatically when the driver approaches the door. Alternatively, you can push on the edge of the handle to open it. However, due to the freezing conditions across much of the U.S., lots of people are finding that their handles are frozen shut.

Tesla Model 3
The Model 3 handles should open when gently pushed Miles Branman/Digital Trends

Twitter user Andrea Falcone posted a picture of her Model 3 door handle covered in ice, looking like something you wouldn’t want to touch in terribly cold temperatures. And user “sa ra” posted a short video showing the door handles on both sides of her Model 3 failing to open, even when pushed. A different but related problem was reported by Jason Stoll, who reported that he could open his Model 3 doors and get into the car, but then he couldn’t get the doors to close, leaving his car essentially unusable.

In theory, users should be able to warm up the car interior using the app even if they cannot open the car, and the warmth from inside should loosen the handles. But that doesn’t work for all users, and even on Tesla fan forums users are reporting problems, like Tesla Motors Club member Amendale who spent over an hour trying to de-freeze the car.

The advice for fixing this issue ranges from giving the door handle “a couple of good pounds” with the side of a closed fist in order to shake loose any ice inside the mechanism, to pressing the flat of your palm to the handle to warm it up and melt any frozen parts inside. Of course, you need to be careful to use your bare skin and not gloves or the edge of a coat which could have buttons that damage the paint. Another option is to use a disposable hand warmer which can be activated and pressed to the handle to warm it.

The mood of many frustrated Tesla users was generally expressed by Daniel Wilkison, who complained: “I shouldn’t have to plant my feet and shove a broomstick into the door handle to pop it open in 28 degree weather. Not everybody lives in California.”

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs
Tesla Model Y teaser
Cars

Tesla: Model Y to share 75 percent of its parts with Model 3, coming in 2020

Tesla boss Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday that the Model Y crossover is expected to arrive next year, with the vehicle sharing around 75 percent of its parts with the Model 3. A tentative unveil date is set for March, 2019.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
what is uconnect example
Cars

What is Uconnect? Here's everything you need to know about the popular system

Car companies owned by Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles often advertise a feature named Uconnect. It's a robust infotainment system that groups your car's entertainment, connectivity, and navigation features into a single piece of software.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen Dune Buggy concept
Cars

Can’t wait for summer? Neither can Volkswagen’s electric dune buggy

Volkswagen has released a pair of teaser sketches that preview an electric dune buggy concept. Scheduled to make its debut at the 2019 Geneva auto show, the yet-unnamed design study is built on the modular MEB platform.
Posted By Ronan Glon
musk tesla 25k car sx3semi family
Cars

Tesla’s profitable fourth quarter sets the pace for the EV sector

Tesla reported the EV company was profitable for the second consecutive quarter at the end of 2018. Tesla's profitability is a bellwether for the entire electric vehicle sector as it maintains pressure for other brands to develop EVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition
Cars

Audi celebrates 20 years of the TT by bringing back ‘baseball’ interior

The Audi TT is turning 20, so Audi put together a special-edition model to celebrate. The TT 20th Anniversary Edition features interior and exterior design elements that reference the groundbreaking TTS Roadster concept and early production…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition
Cars

2020 Jaguar F-Type gets a limited edition, standard CarPlay and Android Auto

The 2020 Jaguar F-Type gets a Checkered Flag Limited Edition model referencing Jaguar's sports-car history. It also loses its manual transmission option, but gains standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 volkswagen tiguan 2019 review 1
Product Review

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a small SUV with big ambitions

VW is aiming at two targets with the 2019 Tiguan. This compact crossover appeals to the active lifestyle crowd and to family SUV shoppers. Can a vehicle serve both of those segments without too much compromise?
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
best family cars 2018 Subaru Outback
Cars

The best family cars you can buy combine practicality, tech, driving pleasure

The perfect family car should exude value, without sacrificing practicality. Thankfully, there are a host of family cars that do just that, including a three-row SUV and one of the best stations wagons ever built.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Mobile

Uber seeks to be a ‘one-stop shop for transportation’ with new app feature

Uber has added public transit options to its app as part of a plan to make it easier for those who want to start or finish a journey in an Uber while using public transportation in between.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
apple ios developer academy logo
Cars

Ex-Apple employee charged with stealing secret self-driving car tech

The FBI arrested a former Apple employee after finding evidence that he tried leaving the United States with stolen trade secrets. Jizhong Chen faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he's found guilty.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe
Cars

Land Rover cancels the most stately (and expensive) Range Rover to date

Land Rover has canceled the Range Rover SV Coupe it introduced in 2018. Priced at $300,000 and limited to 999 examples, the model would have occupied the top spot in the Range Rover hierarchy.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Cars

The Hyundai Tucson N is reportedly coming soon with 340 HP

The Hyundai Tucson may soon get a performance upgrade from the Korean automaker's N division. The Hyundai Tucson N would likely be the only performance vehicle in a market segment that typically emphasizes practicality.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 toyotas will have siriusxm satellite radio in dash
Cars

All U.S. 2020 Toyotas will have a trial subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio

This fall, with the introduction of the 2020 model year vehicles, all Toyotas sold in the continental U.S. will include SiriusXM satellite radio installed with a three-month trial subscription of SiriusXM All Access.
Posted By Bruce Brown
jeda wireless pad charger for tesla model 3
Cars

Redesigned Jeda Wireless Pad charger for Tesla Model 3 piles on new features

Redefined and redesigned, the second generation Jeda Wireless Pad charger for the Tesla Model 3 adds new functionality and user convenience features. Users can position smartphones in portrait or landscape mode on the Wireless Pad.
Posted By Bruce Brown