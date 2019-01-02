Digital Trends
Cars

Mesmerizing time-lapse video shows how Tesla makes a Model 3

Ronan Glon
By

The issues Tesla ran into as it ramped up production of the Model 3 were well documented. Company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk candidly called the situation “production hell” on several occasions. Tesla managed to beat the odds and mass-produce the Model 3, its entry-level offering, and it released a time-lapse video that sheds insight into how the electric sedan comes to life.

The Model 3 starts life as a prepainted metal shell with a hood, a handful of plastic clips, but little else. As it rolls down the assembly line, the first order of business is to begin installing the wiring that runs equipment like the power windows, and the sound-deadening material on the firewall. Electronic components come next, followed by a single unit that encompasses the dashboard, the giant touchscreen, and the stalks on either side of the steering wheel. Combining these parts into one represents Tesla’s approach to streamlining its production process. To add context, Digital Trends has visited car factories in which the dashboard, the stalks, and the touchscreen are installed separately.

The screen comes to life later in the production process, and the Model 3 gets carpet shortly after. Workers install the doors (which are already fitted with windows and panels) right before driving the Model 3 off of the assembly line. It’s interesting to note that the infotainment system goes into factory mode after the car is turned on for the first time.

All told, building a Model 3 requires 40 steps that are accomplished in 90 minutes, according to Business Insider. The production line stretches about 1,000 feet long.

The video gives us a rare look into the Fremont, California, factory that also produces the Model S and the Model X. The company famously built a tent right next to the Fremont factory to boost Model 3 production. The sedan’s electric motors and lithium-ion battery packs come from the Gigafactory located on the outskirts of Reno, Nevada.

Tesla’s manufacturing footprint will grow in the coming years. The California-based company will break ground near Shanghai, China, during 2019 to build Gigafactory 3. The facility will build battery packs, and it will initially have an annual production capacity of 250,000 cars. Its roster of models will include the Model 3 and the upcoming Model Y.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Subaru WRX STI S209 teaser
Cars

Subaru is bringing the new special-edition WRX STI S209 to the U.S.

A new version of the Subaru WRX STI will make its public debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Dubbed S209, it's the latest in a series of special editions, and the first to be sold in the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Best Road Trip Apps
Cars

Ridin’ nerdy: 15 handy car gadgets for your holiday road trip

Road tripping can be a slog, but, thankfully, there are hundreds of gadgets designed to help us stay safe and enhance marathon drives. From a reliable backup camera to a self-powered jump starter, here are some of our favorite car…
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Jeep Wrangler
Cars

'4WD' or 'AWD'? Which setup is right for you?

Although four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) are related, they are actually quite different in how they operate. Here, we talk about the fundamental differences between the two systems, and what it means for you as a driver.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
elon musk promises major supercharger expansion for europe in 2019 tesla charger
Cars

Elon Musk promises 100-percent Tesla Supercharger coverage for Europe in 2019

Elon Musk has said Tesla drivers in Europe can expect to see a significant increase in Superchargers in 2019, with coverage planned for "100 percent of Europe ... from Ireland to Kiev, from Norway to Turkey."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nissan Juke Personalization
Cars

Show winter who’s boss with this Nissan Juke that rolls along on tank-like tracks

Nissan has put a Juke on tank-like tracks to beat winter weather. Built for the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon, the Juke Personalization Adventure concept loses its wheels and gains all-wheel drive to conquer anything Mother Nature can throw at it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
McLaren 720S Spa 68
Cars

Special-edition McLaren 720S honors 50th anniversary of legendary racing victory

The McLaren 720S Spa 68 commemorates the company's first Formula One victory, which paved the way for McLaren's success as a race team and builder of supercars. Just three of these bright orange beauties will be sold.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Toyota Supra leak
Cars

Did Toyota accidentally reveal the 2020 Supra ahead of schedule?

Toyota's plan to once again lure enthusiasts into showrooms involves bringing back the Supra, one of its most emblematic nameplates. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming coupe, which Toyota is developing jointly with BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla model 3
Cars

Tesla wants more employees to participate in Autopilot Hardware 3 testing

Tesla, which is currently testing its Autopilot Hardware 3, is looking for more employees to participate in the program. To make signing up more attractive, the company is offering its workers up to $13,000 in discounts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Cars

The 10 most droolworthy concept cars of the year, and 1 big cringe

Concept cars aren't as wild as they once were, but automakers still know how to make us dream -- and, occasionally, cringe. In 2018, we saw dozens of concepts that often highlighted electrification, autonomous, or connectivity technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen mobile charging station
Cars

Volkswagen previews a quick-charging mobile power bank for electric cars

Volkswagen will begin placing mobile charging stations for electric cars around its hometown of Wolfsburg, Germany, in early 2019. These devices are like giant portable chargers that store enough electricity to charge about 15 electric…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback
Cars

Would you buy a performance version of the Toyota Corolla hatchback?

Toyota is open to a sporty Corolla hatchback that could rival the Honda Civic Type R or Hyundai Veloster N, according to a new report. But the model doesn't seem to be a priority for Toyota.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Bugatti Chiron
Cars

Watch a Bugatti Chiron hit 261 mph on a former space shuttle runway

The Bugatti Chiron has an (electronically limited) top speed of 261 mph, but most owners never get to experience that. See what it's like to max out one of the world's fastest supercars in this video.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Features

These are the 10 most important tech news stories of 2018

From Facebook scandals to unprecedented space travel, 2018 has been a year of important, turbulent, exciting, worrying, and delightful tech news. We count the 10 tech stories that will be influencing the future.
Posted By Luke Larsen