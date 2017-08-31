Neato’s Botvac D7 Connected vacuum is stronger, smarter than previous models

Why it matters to you If you don't mind spending more for quality, Neato's new Botvac D7 Connected is a top-of-the-line robotic vacuum.

Neato announced its new flagship robot vacuum, Botvac D7 Connected, at IFA 2017 in Berlin on Thursday. The device is stronger and smarter than previous models from the Connected series, with unique new features that make it attractive for anyone who has the money to buy one of the finest robotic vacuum cleaners around.

“Our commitment to delivering smart, helpful robots in every home has taken a significant step forward with the announcement of the Botvac D7 Connected, which is Neato’s smartest and most powerful vacuum yet,” Giacomo Marini, Neato Robotics CEO, told Digital Trends.

The D7 Connected features integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and Apple Watch. Like previous models, it uses laser navigation to scan multiple rooms and plan the quickest way to clean up, even in the dark. It’s distinct D shape allows it to fit into crevices, around corners, and along walls. It can also cover 5,000 square feet on a single charge, the same as other models from the Connected series.

The D7 Connected adds a few new features including FloorPlanner functionality that gives users access through the app to designate “no go” areas and keep the vacuum out of certain spaces without having to set up physical boundaries. “This means that the Botvac D7 Connected only cleans the areas you want it to, without requiring the physical use of magnetic strips,” Marini said.

After each use, the D7 Connected provides a cleaning summary map, showing where the bot vacuumed and providing a report about obstacles that prevented it from doing its job.

“The Botvac D7 Connected is also ‘future proofed,’” Marini said, “and it will support wireless updates to new features so it can be upgraded when these are released.”

Beyond functionality, the D7 also got a makeover, with a new metallic finish designed to make it more resistant to scuffs and dings.

At launch, the Neato Botvac D7 Connected will cost $799. It isn’t cheap but it’s worth the cost for smart home enthusiasts who want the best robotic vacuum cleaner around. “No other brand offers this technology,” Marini said, “and we believe this commitment to innovation has been the key driver of our success to date.”