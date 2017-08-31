DT
DT
Home > Emerging Tech > Neato’s Botvac D7 Connected vacuum is…

Neato’s Botvac D7 Connected vacuum is stronger, smarter than previous models

By
Western Digital unveils iPhone backup station, home cloud storage device at IFA
The LG V30 is an entertainment powerhouse built for videography and music
Panasonic expands its 4K OLED TV line (literally) with humongous 77-inch model
Bang & Olufsen and LG team up for luxurious new BeoVision Eclipse 4K OLED TV
Miele’s Dialog Oven promises perfect results thanks to electromagnetic waves
TruSense sensors help keep seniors safe at home, give loved ones peace of mind
Whether you need to lock your door or water your lawn, Elgato can lend a hand
Samsung unveils fitness-minded smartwatch, activity tracker, wireless earbuds
The first wave of Google Assistant-powered speakers appear at IFA
Asus' new ROG Chimera laptop has built-in Xbox Wireless compatibility
Asus enters Windows Mixed Reality with featherweight headset built for comfort
Acer stalks IFA with insanely powerful desktop, cutting-edge ultrawide monitor
Acers new machines at IFA 2017 use Intel eighth-generation processors
These Fossil Group watches are among the most stylish Android Wear wearables yet
Thanks to the TicHome Mini, you can take Google Assistant with you anywhere
Why it matters to you

If you don't mind spending more for quality, Neato's new Botvac D7 Connected is a top-of-the-line robotic vacuum.

Neato announced its new flagship robot vacuum, Botvac D7 Connected, at IFA 2017 in Berlin on Thursday. The device is stronger and smarter than previous models from the Connected series, with unique new features that make it attractive for anyone who has the money to buy one of the finest robotic vacuum cleaners around.

“Our commitment to delivering smart, helpful robots in every home has taken a significant step forward with the announcement of the Botvac D7 Connected, which is Neato’s smartest and most powerful vacuum yet,” Giacomo Marini, Neato Robotics CEO, told Digital Trends.

The D7 Connected features integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and Apple Watch. Like previous models, it uses laser navigation to scan multiple rooms and plan the quickest way to clean up, even in the dark. It’s distinct D shape allows it to fit into crevices, around corners, and along walls. It can also cover 5,000 square feet on a single charge, the same as other models from the Connected series.

The D7 Connected adds a few new features including FloorPlanner functionality that gives users access through the app to designate “no go” areas and keep the vacuum out of certain spaces without having to set up physical boundaries. “This means that the Botvac D7 Connected only cleans the areas you want it to, without requiring the physical use of magnetic strips,” Marini said.

After each use, the D7 Connected provides a cleaning summary map, showing where the bot vacuumed and providing a report about obstacles that prevented it from doing its job.

“The Botvac D7 Connected is also ‘future proofed,’” Marini said, “and it will support wireless updates to new features so it can be upgraded when these are released.”

Beyond functionality, the D7 also got a makeover, with a new metallic finish designed to make it more resistant to scuffs and dings.

At launch, the Neato Botvac D7 Connected will cost $799. It isn’t cheap but it’s worth the cost for smart home enthusiasts who want the best robotic vacuum cleaner around. “No other brand offers this technology,” Marini said, “and we believe this commitment to innovation has been the key driver of our success to date.”