Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Pepsi, StartRocket team up to launch satellites for energy drink ad in night sky

Aaron Mamiit
By

Russian startup StartRocket is planning to use miniature satellites to launch advertisements that can be seen in the night sky, and beverage company PepsiCo will be its first client.

The advertisement, which will use what are referred to as CubeSats to create artificial constellations, will promote the energy drink Adrenaline Rush in a “campaign against stereotypes and unjustified prejudices against gamers.”

PepsiCo Russia spokesperson Olga Mangova confirmed the partnership to Futurism, stating that the beverage company believed in the potential of StartRocket. “Orbital billboards are the revolution on the market of communications,” she added.

StartRocket said earlier this year that its equipment would be ready to send ads into space by 2020, but the startup has now said that it is planning to launch its system into orbit in 2021. The company is currently raising funds, with eight hours of advertising in the night sky to cost $20,000. The amount of the contract with PepsiCo Russia was undisclosed, and it remains unclear exactly how the planned Adrenaline Rush advertisement will look like in the night sky.

StartRocket previously revealed its plan of using CubeSats to light up different messages in the sky for up to six minutes at a time, with the artificial constellation visible from the ground at a height of between 250 and 310 miles. The system is made possible by recent developments in satellite technology that is making it easier and cheaper to launch CubeSats.

The business plan of the Russian startup has received criticism from different fronts. While some people would hate to see a night sky littered with ads, there are also concerns that artificial constellations will make low-Earth orbit even more crowded, increasing the risk of collisions caused by space junk. As far back as 1993, the idea of space billboards was condemned by the American Astronomical Society, with late astronomer and cosmologist Carl Sagan calling it “an abomination.”

StartRocket team member Alexey Skorupsky, however, previously said that “haters gonna hate,” and remained adamant that the project is viable. The startup now claims to have tested the technology with a successful launch of a helium balloon to place one of its reflectors in the stratosphere.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more
SpaceX
Emerging Tech

The next clash of Silicon Valley titans will take place in space

By attempting o bring internet access to every last person on Earth, tech giants have a new mission. It's also one that will put them into competition with one another -- only this time in space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Beresheet payload
Emerging Tech

Minutes before landing, Israeli moon mission suffers catastrophic failure

The Israeli spacecraft Beresheet has already made history as the first privately funded craft to enter orbit around the moon. Now, it will face its biggest challenge yet: It is scheduled to land on the moon today, and you can watch live.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
blue robot helping home folding towel
Emerging Tech

Blue the robot could help fold clothes or unload your dishes for under $5,000

Ever dreamed of having your very own helper robot? Roboticists from UC Berkeley have created a new robot to help unpack your dishwasher or fold your clothes. All for under $5,000, too!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
space body twin study 197832 web 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s twin study reveals effects of time spent in space on the human body

A NASA study has revealed clues about the effects of space by studying astronaut twin brothers, Scott and Mark Kelly. Mark stayed on Earth while Scott spent 340 days aboard the International Space Station.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity clay bearing unit sample curiosityclay
Emerging Tech

Curiosity collects first clay sample, could provide evidence of ancient water

The Curiosity rover's adventures on Mars continue with an exploration of the clay-rich bedrock in a part of Mount Sharp. Clay minerals are of particular interest as they could indicate that there used to be water present on the surface.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
space weather predictive model spaceweather
Emerging Tech

Predicting space weather to protect spacecraft from killer electrons

Weather events aren't only a problem on Earth -- they can cause serious issues in space too. Space storms of high-energy particles bombard spacecraft, causing serious damage. Now a study has found a way to predict the arrival of the storms.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
FedEx Same Day Delivery Robots
Emerging Tech

Delivery robots are poised to invade our cities, but are we ready for them?

Across the United States, small startups and big businesses alike are clamoring to swarm city streets with fleets of autonomous delivery robots. The only problem? Our urban areas aren't always well-equipped to accommodate them
Posted By John R. Quain
stellar wind jupiter atmosphere pia22774 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Stellar wind plays a key role in heating Jupiter’s atmosphere

Our Sun, like other stars, gives off gases called stellar winds which are important in star formation. Now it appears that these winds have another important effect: warming the atmosphere on planets like Jupiter.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble messier 3 blue rejuvenation
Emerging Tech

The most beautiful globular cluster of all: Messier 3, imaged by Hubble

Hubble has shared an image of one of the most famous and most admired globular clusters, Messier 3. It is considered the most beautiful of all globular clusters because of its density and the variety of stars that can be seen within it.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
watch the huge stratolaunch plane take to skies for first time
Emerging Tech

Watch the huge Stratolaunch plane take to the skies for the very first time

The massive Stratolaunch aircraft -- the world's largest in terms of wingspan -- completed its maiden flight in California on Saturday. The successful outing takes it a step closer to becoming part of a launch system for satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet feelreal vr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
smart cities microsoft innovation smartcities feature
Emerging Tech

Smart Cities

Posted By Jenny McGrath
israel beresheet landing live getty
Emerging Tech

After failed lunar landing, SpaceIL bounces back with Beresheet 2.0

The SpaceIL project suffered a sad ending when the Beresheet craft crashed into the moon's surface this week, rendering it inoperable. But the plucky Israeli team is not giving up, and they have announced their plans for Beresheet 2.0.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
scientists confirm direct detection of gravitational waves ligo2
Emerging Tech

The hunt for colliding black holes is on, and you can help

The hunt for gravitational waves is heating up. The LIGO observatory has seen evidence of two pairs of colliding black holes, and a new project invites the public to contribute their computer's processing power to search for more.
Posted By Georgina Torbet