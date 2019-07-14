Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Professional poker players no match for A.I. in six-player Texas Hold ’em

Aaron Mamiit
By

An artificial intelligence-powered, poker-playing bot destroyed professional card slingers in six-player Texas Hold ’em, in the latest example of A.I. showing its dominance over humans in games.

The A.I. system, named Pluribus and created in collaboration between Facebook’s AI lab and Carnegie Mellon University, played 10,000 hands over the course of 12 days against 12 professional poker players. There were two scenarios: Pluribus against five human players, or five versions of the A.I. against one human player.

In a paper published in Science, the researchers revealed that Pluribus won an average of $5 per hand with winnings of $1,000 per hour, which they described as a “decisive margin of victory.”

“It’s safe to say we’re at a superhuman level and that’s not going to change,” Facebook A.I. Research scientist and Pluribus co-creator Noam Brown told The Verge.

This is not the first time that A.I. bested humans in a game of poker. In January 2017, an earlier version of Pluribus, named Libratus, defeated four professional players in heads-up, no-limit Texas Hold ’em. The difference, however, is that Libratus went up against humans in one-on-one games, while Pluribus rose to the challenge in six-player tables.

The difference between two-player and multiplayer games, of course, was huge. In two-player poker, the bots may easily figure out a winning strategy. Things are not as simple in six-player poker games, due to the much higher number of variables and the hidden information, unlike games such as chess where all the positions of the pieces are known at any given time.

Pluribus, however, still came out on top, as it taught itself six-player Texas Hold ’em while formulating strategies that were very different from how humans played the game. The bot learned the timing of huge bets and bluffs, and produced a combination of unpredictability and bold moves that humans simply could not match.

The development of A.I. has seen it move into multiplayer gaming as a learning environment, such as when Google’s DeepMind just over a month ago tackled into Quake III’s Capture the Flag. The mode required A.I. agents to work together to beat teams made up of human opponents, and they were very successful at it.

Pluribus takes things a step further, and Brown believes that the bot’s ability to handle multiple players, hidden information, and numerous possible outcomes may find real-world applications for the benefit of mankind.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best hurricane trackers
nasa video celebrates the discovery of 4000th exoplanet exoplanets
Emerging Tech

NASA video celebrates the discovery of the 4,000th exoplanet

Exoplanets are celestial bodies outside of our solar system, with some potentially able to sustain life. A new NASA video celebrates the discovery of 4,000 exoplanets by powerful space telescopes since 1992.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
graphene filter
Emerging Tech

Scientists use bounced lasers to determine whether a glass of water is pure

Scientists have come up with a high-tech method to work out whether water is pure using bounced lasers and sonar technology. Here's how it works — and what could make it so useful.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile completes its first 600MHz 5G test using a commercial modem

T-Mobile's 5G network officially launched in the U.S., though it's not with the 600MHz frequency we were all expecting, but with millimeter wave, just like Verizon's existing 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
what skylab taught us about space 40th anniversary
News

What Skylab taught us about space research, 40 years later

Thursday is the 40th anniversary of Skylab falling back to Earth. While most people know it as America's first manned space station, its influence extends much further, inspiring space research and scientific curiosity for decades
Posted By Allison Matyus
the rev 1 delivery robot is fast enough to hit bike lane
Cars

The Rev-1 delivery robot is fast enough to hit the bike lane

Tootling into view is yet another wheel-based delivery robot, this one from U.S. startup Refraction A.I. The Rev-1 is designed for last-mile deliveries and is said to be faster and cheaper than many of its rivals.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
baxter robot vr haptics
Emerging Tech

MIT whiz kids got a robot to take on the viral #BottleCapChallenge

It turns out the ultra-smart folks at MIT think about the same silly viral meme challenges as the rest of us. Check out their attempt to get a robot to take on the #BottleCapChallenge.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
rolls royce cargo ships rr autoboat feat
Emerging Tech

Autonomous ships are coming, and we’re not ready for them

Cars may dominate today’s discussion about the future of autonomous transportation, but some of the world’s largest maritime companies are betting big on autonomous shipping.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
university exeter graphene optoelectronics
Emerging Tech

Bacteria could help mass-produce wonder material graphene at scale

Researchers from the U.S. and the Netherlands have figured out how to produce wonder material graphene by mixing oxidized graphite with bacteria. Here's why their work could be a game-changer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best hurricane trackers florence
Emerging Tech

Stay up to date on Tropical Storm Barry's path with these apps and websites

Looking to track Tropical Storm Barry as it makes landfall and heads into the southeastern U.S.? We've assembled a list of the best hurricane tracking apps and websites to stay ahead of the storm, and out of harm's way.
Posted By Ed Oswald
mro curiosity image pia23341 16 1
Emerging Tech

Orbiter spots Curiosity from space, shows our rover friend on surface of Mars

If you've been wondering how Curiosity is faring on Mars, now you can see for yourself, thanks to a new image of the rover captured from orbit by NASA's HiRISE camera, an instrument aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble black hole disc artist s impression of ngc 3147
Emerging Tech

Hubble spots unexpected disc around supermassive black hole

Hubble has discovered something odd: A disc of material around a supermassive black hole which was thought to be starving. The black hole in question lies at the center of the galaxy NGC 3147, 130 million light-years away from Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa climbing robots 3 robosimian 16 1
Emerging Tech

Meet NASA’s climbing robots, able to move through the slipperiest environments

When it comes to exploring far off planets, robots need to be able to tackle all sorts of environmental challenges. NASA has been working on a series of climbing robots to take on different tasks in inhospitable environments.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
esa spacebok bouncing robot node full image 2 1
Emerging Tech

Bouncing robot for low-gravity space missions has a spring in its step

The European Space Agency has created SpaceBok, a robot inspired by the springbok designed for low-gravity dynamic walking. On the moon, SpaceBok could potentially jump as high as two meters into the air.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nine foods you should never cook in a microwave oven fish gettyimages 952995494 fjjimenez
Emerging Tech

Impossible Foods looks to make another splash with fishless fish

Impossible Foods is currently developing fishless fish, in response to the growing demand for plant-based food. The product will include heme, a protein from genetically modified yeast that was also used in the Impossible Burger.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit