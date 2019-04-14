Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Our nearest exoplanet, Proxima b, could have a large and chilly neighbor

Georgina Torbet
By
potential exoplanet proxima c artist s impression of the planet orbiting centauri
This artist’s impression shows the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Solar System. ESO/M. Kornmesser

Our nearest exoplanet discovered so far is Proxima b, which orbits the star Proxima Centauri located 4.2 light-years from Earth. Orbiting a red dwarf, Proxima b sits in the habitable zone, meaning it could host liquid water on its surface, and is roughly the same size as Earth, making it an intriguing target for dreams of planetary colonization. It was previously believed that Proxima b was the only world hosted by Proxima Centauri.

But now new evidence suggests that Proxima b might have a neighbor, Proxima c. Announced at the Breakthrough Initiatives conference this week, a team of scientists led by Mario Damasso from the University of Turin, Italy, and Fabio Del Sordo from the University of Crete, Greece, observed Proxima Centauri using the High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher (HARPS) instrument. HARPS is located in the La Silla Observatory in Chile and was used to investigate the gravitational effects of orbiting planets.

The scientists observed a “wobble” of Proxima Centauri which suggests there could be a second planet in orbit around it. This wobble had been previously observed but was only of borderline significance, but in the last few years a larger dataset has been collected. Analyzing this larger dataset pushed the findings into the territory of significance.

However, Damasso and Sordo were keen to emphasize that this is only a preliminary finding. “It is only a candidate,” Damasso said during the presentation, according to Scientific American. “This is very important to underline.”

Proxima c, if it does exist, is estimated to be a super-Earth with a mass about six times that of our planet. It would orbit its star every 1900 days at 1.5 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun, meaning it is a cold and inhospitable place. This is because, as a red dwarf, Proxima Centauri is smaller and dimmer than our Sun. So its rays would barely reach Proxima c enough to heat it, making the surface temperature low.

So don’t plan a colonization trip just yet. But there could be another exoplanet nearby that we could one day visit.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more
SpaceX
Emerging Tech

The next clash of Silicon Valley titans will take place in space

By attempting o bring internet access to every last person on Earth, tech giants have a new mission. It's also one that will put them into competition with one another -- only this time in space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
unbreakable 3d printed metal guitar
Emerging Tech

Even a true rock god can’t smash this unbreakable 3D-printed metal guitar

Rock stars love to smash guitars. Geeky engineers love to build things using the latest high-tech tools. What happens when both parties meet? This "unbreakable" 3D-printed metal guitar.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Beresheet payload
Emerging Tech

Minutes before landing, Israeli moon mission suffers catastrophic failure

The Israeli spacecraft Beresheet has already made history as the first privately funded craft to enter orbit around the moon. Now, it will face its biggest challenge yet: It is scheduled to land on the moon today, and you can watch live.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
blue robot helping home folding towel
Emerging Tech

Blue the robot could help fold clothes or unload your dishes for under $5,000

Ever dreamed of having your very own helper robot? Roboticists from UC Berkeley have created a new robot to help unpack your dishwasher or fold your clothes. All for under $5,000, too!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
space body twin study 197832 web 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s twin study reveals effects of time spent in space on the human body

A NASA study has revealed clues about the effects of space by studying astronaut twin brothers, Scott and Mark Kelly. Mark stayed on Earth while Scott spent 340 days aboard the International Space Station.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity clay bearing unit sample curiosityclay
Emerging Tech

Curiosity collects first clay sample, could provide evidence of ancient water

The Curiosity rover's adventures on Mars continue with an exploration of the clay-rich bedrock in a part of Mount Sharp. Clay minerals are of particular interest as they could indicate that there used to be water present on the surface.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
FedEx Same Day Delivery Robots
Emerging Tech

Delivery robots are poised to invade our cities, but are we ready for them?

Across the United States, small startups and big businesses alike are clamoring to swarm city streets with fleets of autonomous delivery robots. The only problem? Our urban areas aren't always well-equipped to accommodate them
Posted By John R. Quain
space weather predictive model spaceweather
Emerging Tech

Predicting space weather to protect spacecraft from killer electrons

Weather events aren't only a problem on Earth -- they can cause serious issues in space too. Space storms of high-energy particles bombard spacecraft, causing serious damage. Now a study has found a way to predict the arrival of the storms.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
stellar wind jupiter atmosphere pia22774 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Stellar wind plays a key role in heating Jupiter’s atmosphere

Our Sun, like other stars, gives off gases called stellar winds which are important in star formation. Now it appears that these winds have another important effect: warming the atmosphere on planets like Jupiter.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble messier 3 blue rejuvenation
Emerging Tech

The most beautiful globular cluster of all: Messier 3, imaged by Hubble

Hubble has shared an image of one of the most famous and most admired globular clusters, Messier 3. It is considered the most beautiful of all globular clusters because of its density and the variety of stars that can be seen within it.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
watch the huge stratolaunch plane take to skies for first time
Emerging Tech

Watch the huge Stratolaunch plane take to the skies for the very first time

The massive Stratolaunch aircraft -- the world's largest in terms of wingspan -- completed its maiden flight in California on Saturday. The successful outing takes it a step closer to becoming part of a launch system for satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet feelreal vr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
smart cities microsoft innovation smartcities feature
Emerging Tech

Smart Cities

Posted By Jenny McGrath
israel beresheet landing live getty
Emerging Tech

After failed lunar landing, SpaceIL bounces back with Beresheet 2.0

The SpaceIL project suffered a sad ending when the Beresheet craft crashed into the moon's surface this week, rendering it inoperable. But the plucky Israeli team is not giving up, and they have announced their plans for Beresheet 2.0.
Posted By Georgina Torbet