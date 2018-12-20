Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Baby in remote village is first person to receive a vaccine delivered by drone

Luke Dormehl
By

The Amazon dream of having drones deliver our packages is pretty exciting. But when it comes to the real promise of drone-based deliveries, nothing is more potentially transformative than the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for medical deliveries.

This month, that ambition took a huge step forward when a 1-month-old baby on a remote island in the South Pacific country of Vanuatu became the first person to receive a vaccine delivered by a commercial drone. The drone was flown by the charity UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) across 40 kilometers of rugged mountains, which would have taken hours to cross by more traditional means. The community the vaccine was delivered to is only accessible by foot or small boats, and does not have electricity or its own health center.

Vaccines are notoriously tough to carry because they need to be kept at very specific temperatures. As a result of these challenges, around one-fifth of children in Vanuatu miss out on receiving what are considered to be essential childhood vaccines.

“[This] small flight by drone is a big leap for global health,” said UNICEF executive director Henrietta H. Fore in a statement following the landmark achievement. “With the world still struggling to immunize the hardest to reach children, drone technologies can be a game changer for bridging that last mile to reach every child.”

Drones have previously been shown capable of safely transporting blood and even, as shown in a recent study, transplant organs. However, UNICEF claims that up until now no country had used a commercial drone company to transport vaccines to remote places in this manner. Two companies competed for the bid. In the end, it was won by the Australian company Swoop Aero. In order to win the contract, it had to prove that it was up to the job by flying a test payload a distance of 50 kilometers and then placing it down accurately within a small target zone.

Given the recent achievement, it’s no surprise that the government of Vanuatu has expressed interest in integrating drone vaccine deliveries into its national immunization program long term. More broadly, it hopes to use drones to help distribute medical supplies.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Drones force one of the world's busiest airports to suspend all flights
bluetooth beacons and rfid bands the mall of america is a really smart city moa north entrance 2
Features

Cities looking to get smart take a lesson from an iconic shopping mall

From Disney World to the Mall of America, public venues are becoming microcosms for smart city projects. We dove into both, to show what government officials can learn – and what you can expect from your city.
Posted By John R. Quain
georgia tech autorally dirt road rally car
Emerging Tech

Self-driving dirt rally vehicle offers crash course in autonomous car safety

Georgia Tech's AutoRally initiative pushes self-driving cars to their limit by getting scaled-down autonomous vehicles to drive really, really fast and aggressively on dirt roads. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nivida style transfer fake portraits research nvidiaaifacegeneratorresults
Photography

Forget painting-style transfers, this A.I. creates realistic portraits of fake people

Do these images look computer-generated? Nvidia researchers recently published a paper on a new variation on style transfer artificial intelligence that's able to generate entirely new portraits.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
band aid blast of uv light on knee
Emerging Tech

New adhesive tech could let you remove Band-Aids with a blast of UV light

Pulling off Band-Aids sucks. But that could be about to change, thanks to a new type of adhesive that can be easily detached using a specific frequency of UV light. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit cubesat better video downlink gettyimages 112718136
Emerging Tech

It will soon be much easier for tiny satellites to transmit images back to Earth

CubeSats are cheap miniature satellites with a range of exciting applications. However, their small size can make feeding images and video back to Earth difficult. Perhaps until now, that is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Ultrasound technology can greatly reduce number of bats killed by wind turbines

Wind turbines are a great source of renewable energy, but they also have an unfortunate bat-murdering problem. Fortunately, echolocation-blocking technology may be able to help. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection
Emerging Tech

Lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection

It won't do the housework or cut the grass, but it might cheer you up. We're talking about Lovot, a new companion robot from Japan that's designed to "gently stir people's feelings and fill them with happiness."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
boring company tunnel unveiling duv5rzlwoaarzak jpg large
Emerging Tech

Musk’s Boring Company unveils its first high-speed, Tesla-launching tunnel

Almost exactly two years to the day since Elon Musk announced his tunnel-constructing Boring Company, the company has unveiled its first stretch of high-speed tunnel in Hawthorne, California.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robugtix z6 spider robot aerobics 4
Emerging Tech

Watch this weird spider robot perform a crazy aerobics routine

Robugtix's new spider robot could one day be used for performing a wide variety of tasks. For now, though, you’ll have to settle for watching it perform in a 1980s-style aerobics music video.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
epilepsy stem cell brain implant seizures
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking stem cell brain implant helps fight epilepsy in rats

Severe epilepsy is very difficult to treat, but an experimental approach involving implanted stem cells in the brain represents a groundbreaking way to potentially stop seizures for good.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in arizona nuro
Cars

Autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in Arizona

Check out these cool-looking autonomous delivery pods that are now trundling along the streets of Scottsdale, Arizona. Created by tech firm Nuro, the unmanned pods are part of a service delivering groceries to customers
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Drones force one of the world’s busiest airports to suspend all flights

There's been major disruption at Gatwick Airport in the U.K. on Wednesday night, and going into Thursday morning, as two rogue drones forced it to suspend and divert all flights for at least 11 hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Kia at CES 2019
Cars

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers’ emotions

Kia collaborated with the MIT Media Lab on a system that can recognize human emotions using artificial intelligence. The automaker believes this tech will be a valuable addition to self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
graphene saltwater drinking water 11548949 bubbles underwater
Emerging Tech

U.S. military wants to use bioengineered sea bacteria to spot enemy subs, drones

The U.S. military wants to use water-based microorganisms to detect enemy submarines, underwater drones, and divers. Think of it like a living proximity sensor and you won’t be too far wrong.
Posted By Luke Dormehl