Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT News Editor Matt Katz sail the stormy seas of tech news in search of the biggest stories. In the news today: The Apple Card (a credit card tied to Apple Pay) is rolling out to select people who signed up for it. Elsewhere, China’s big entertainment expo ChinaJoy came and went, but not without some controversy: An upcoming PlayStation 4 game called Genshin Impact got a gameplay trailer, and it looks a lot like Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild, so much so that an angry Nintendo fan smashed a PS4 in protest!

Over in DT’s New York City studio, Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan spoke to Holger Seim, CEO of Blinkist, makers of an app that condenses nonfiction books into 15-minute audio books, so users can get an inkling of whether or not they might like a particular book.

Finally, Nibler spoke with Jonny Steel, vice president of marketing for Payoneer, to talk about the company’s freelancer income survey of more than 300,000 freelancers around the world, and how Payoneer’s findings indicate the gig economy is only going to grow over the coming years.