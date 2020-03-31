  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s privacy, Airbnb’s relief fund, Fitbit Charge 4

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top-trending stories in tech, including concern over Zoom’s data privacy, Amazon and Instacart walkout updates, Airbnb’s relief fund, the Fitbit Charge 4, and more.

DrLupo

We then talk with DrLupo, gaming content creator, about the explosion of online gaming in this age of confinement, and his trips and tricks for remaining healthy and connected while staying at home.

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Nibler then speaks with Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, e-sports commentator and host, about the current state of game streaming and his show, The Esports Podcast.

Jason Yim

Jason Yim, chief executive officer of Trigger, then talks about building audio worlds tailored toward augmented reality, and his partnership with Bose to deliver audio for the new Star Wars AR app.

With auto shows all around the world being canceled, we take a look at automotive news and how new cars are being unveiled, as well as how people are turning to online carbuying.

