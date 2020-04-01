On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech news of the day, including T-Mobile and Sprint’s merger, Facebook helps neighbors, Apple snags Dark Sky, the NBA2K tournament, and more.

Samantha Fishbein

Samantha Fishbein, co-founder and chief creative officer of Betches, discusses the upcoming launch of Quarantainment, bringing you content that aims to balance all the need-to-know information about coronavirus with fun, light entertainment.

We all know how COVID-19 is affecting us on Earth, but how is it affecting things in space? While the virus isn’t yet up in space, it is causing delays in the space program down here on the ground.

Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh join Nibler to discuss how the demand for entertainment has lead to an increase in network television programming.

