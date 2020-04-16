  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook fights misinformation, TikTok’s parental controls

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top-trending tech topics of the day, including Facebook’s plans for more updates to fight misinformation, Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones, TikTok’s amped-up parental controls, how to build your own Switch, the Respawn 110 gaming chair, and more.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

We then take a look at how the state of Michigan is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, who discusses the efforts to keep its people and businesses safe.

Along with the health effects of the coronavirus, there is also a disruption in many supply chains, making some things more difficult to buy than usual. We’ll take a look at how the virus is affecting things like the PlayStation 5 and Gamescom.

Jay Williams

Jay Williams, entrepreneur and ESPN personality, joins the program to discuss the quarantine, the state of the NBA, and adapting to life at home.

We then head to the (home) box office with our Reel News segment, where Erin Keeney talks about the success of Trolls World Tour, NBC’s upcoming Peacock streaming service, and other things streaming on VOD.

Editors' Recommendations

The best TVs for 2020

sony a9g 4k hdr oled tv review 4

The best streaming devices for 2020

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The 50 best movies on Hulu right now

best movies on hulu wilderpeople final

Digital Trends Live: Apple and Google fight COVID-19; robot pizza delivery

digital trends live episode 356 starship 2

Work/Life: Fostering leadership in a time of uncertainty

worklife episode 14 leadershipthumb

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 impacts, new Google site, Curiosity selfie, more

episode 342 uacwknr

Digital Trends Live: Olympics postponed, new Instagram and Pinterest features

Digital Trends Live: Social media explodes, hacking elections, and more

Digital Trends Live: Tech vs. coronavirus, hospitals and VR, throttling Netflix

Digital Trends Live: Digital assistants diagnose, Stream Aid 2020, and more

Work/Life: Tips and tricks for upleveling your video conference game

worklife episode 15 featuredimage

Digital Trends Live: Workers may strike, HQ Trivia is back, SpaceX delivers

episode 347 dragon xl

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s privacy, Airbnb’s relief fund, Fitbit Charge 4

digital trends live episode 348 zoom data

Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile/Sprint merger, NBA2K Tournament, Apple goes Dark

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s privacy, YouTube Shorts, NBA2K, and more