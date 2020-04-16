On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top-trending tech topics of the day, including Facebook’s plans for more updates to fight misinformation, Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones, TikTok’s amped-up parental controls, how to build your own Switch, the Respawn 110 gaming chair, and more.
We then take a look at how the state of Michigan is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, who discusses the efforts to keep its people and businesses safe.
Along with the health effects of the coronavirus, there is also a disruption in many supply chains, making some things more difficult to buy than usual. We’ll take a look at how the virus is affecting things like the PlayStation 5 and Gamescom.
Jay Williams, entrepreneur and ESPN personality, joins the program to discuss the quarantine, the state of the NBA, and adapting to life at home.
We then head to the (home) box office with our Reel News segment, where Erin Keeney talks about the success of Trolls World Tour, NBC’s upcoming Peacock streaming service, and other things streaming on VOD.
