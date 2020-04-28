On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top-trending tech of the day, including Facebook’s graduation ceremony for the entire Class of 2020 in the U.S., TikTok’s donation stickers, UPS and CVS delivery drones, the DJi Mavic Air 2, a social companion robot for kids, and more.
Nibler then speaks with Grammy-nominated recording artist Shanice Wilson, who talks about how she is staying busy and surviving quarantine.
We then take a hands-on look at the iPhone SE, and whether or not the $400 phone is a step back, a step forward, or just where it needs to be.
Once again, we welcome Winnie Sun from Sun Group Wealth Partners to discuss and explain the various stimulus packages going out right now, and how to get emergency funds through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Finally, we speak with Brian Barczyk, owner of The Reptarium and a dedicated YouTuber, who talks about his passion for reptiles and other animals.
