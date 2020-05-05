On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech of the day, including using tech to detect and combat coronavirus, Airbus’ “smell sensors,” the Xbox Series X boot screen, the Oculus Quest VR headset, and more.

David “iPodKingCarter” Carter

Nibler then speaks with David “iPodKingCarter” Carter, who has been uploading NBA2K content to YouTube for the last decade.

Pia Toscano

Next up. recording artist Pia Toscano talks about her journey from American Idol to sharing the stage with the likes of Andrea Bocelli and David Foster.

It’s then time for Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where we take a look at the best upcoming Kickstarter projects, including the Ovo Nova portable fitness gym and the HydraCell Power Cube.

Finally, we discuss some home technology that’s been on Americans’ minds lately: Bidets. Are they really that much better than using traditional toilet paper?

