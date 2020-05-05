  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Xbox Series X, Oculus Quest VR headset, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech of the day, including using tech to detect and combat coronavirus, Airbus’ “smell sensors,” the Xbox Series X boot screen, the Oculus Quest VR headset, and more.

David “iPodKingCarter” Carter

Nibler then speaks with David “iPodKingCarter” Carter, who has been uploading NBA2K content to YouTube for the last decade.

Pia Toscano

Next up. recording artist Pia Toscano talks about her journey from American Idol to sharing the stage with the likes of Andrea Bocelli and David Foster.

It’s then time for Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet, where we take a look at the best upcoming Kickstarter projects, including the Ovo Nova portable fitness gym and the HydraCell Power Cube.

Finally, we discuss some home technology that’s been on Americans’ minds lately: Bidets. Are they really that much better than using traditional toilet paper?

Editors' Recommendations

Why virtual reality will be a must-have for our socially distanced future

virtual reality zoom coronavirus socially distanced future

Digital Trends Live: New MacBook Pro, Uber masks up, Star Wars Day

digital trends live episode 371 2020mbp13 0

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series coming to PlayStation VR

vader immortal psvr version vr feature

Digital Trends Live: Walmart delivers, GDC goes online, Xbox Series X update

digital trends live episode 370 426968 gdc20 thumbnails 1200x600 1 0

Digital Trends Live: Apple’s settlement, VR medical training, coronavirus update

episode 328 medical realities 2048x1365

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 continues, new 14″ MacBook Pro, and more

episode 329 p90385005 highres 1583080290

Digital Trends Live: SXSW shrinks, Twitter’s ‘fleets,’ and more

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus cancellations, TCL concept phones, and more

Digital Trends Live: Latest on coronavirus, robot submarines, and more

Digital Trends Live: Apple Watch 6 rumor, PlayStation 5 specs, and more

Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4a leaks, TikTok’s ‘transparency,’ and more

episode 334 images

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus, Ring Video Doorbell 3, Blue Origin peek

episode 335 dims

Reel News: Reviews of “The Hunt,” “Bloodshot,” and “My Spy”

reel news episode 21 reelnews bloodshot

Digital Trends Live: TikTok nears 2 billion, Tesla’s Model Y, SpaceX, and more

Work/Life: How to stay productive when working from home