On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top-trending stories in tech, including Elon Musk’s latest clashes over the reopening of a Tesla plant, Twitter’s new coronavirus misinformation labels, Facebook and Instagram graduation celebrations, Sony’s new PlayStation Studios, Hamilton’s early arrival on Disney+, and more.

Tom Papa

Nibler then speaks with comedian Tom Papa, who talks about surviving quarantine, what comedy clubs will look like when stay-at-home orders are lifted, and his new book, You’re Doing Great.

We then turn to automotive news to dig into Ford’s new 1,400 horsepower electric dragster, in-car 5G, and the delay of Tesla’s Roadster.

Winnie Sun

Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners then joins the program to discuss a tough question for many people who find themselves unemployed right now: Should you take money from your IRA or 401(k) to get by?

BrockPlaysFortnite

Finally, we check in to see Who’s Got Game with a closer look at what’s happening in the gaming world. We speak with BrockPlaysFortnite, who has been regularly posting content since he was 14, about his career and how to be a successful streamer.

Editors' Recommendations