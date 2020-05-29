  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Uber goes hourly, EA renews Madden, Galaxy Buds review

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top-trending tech topics of the day, including an update on President Trump’s fight with social media, Uber’s “hourly” function, EA’s renewal of Madden, the SpaceX launch attempt set for tomorrow, a Galaxy Buds review, and more.

Cathy Hackl

We then speak with technology futurist Cathy Hackl, who talks about the future of office work, and how remote working has been accelerated by the coronavirus.

It’s then time for Work/Life with Ciara Pressler, author and founder of Pregame, who discusses investing in education, and the costs and benefits of getting a degree.

Christine Congdon

Christine Congdon, director of global research communications at Steelcase, then joins the show to talk about how businesses are working to keep employees safe once offices and buildings are open again.

Finally, Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard,  joins the program for another segment of Tech Briefs. He wraps up the week’s biggest news in tech, including the scrubbed SpaceX mission, HBO Max, and The Last of Us 2.

