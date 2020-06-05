  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Twitter downloads explode, lidar detects Mayan ruins

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories, including an explosion in Twitter downloads, Facebook’s decision to label “state media,” lidar’s detection of new Mayan ruins, InSight’s burial a “mole” in Martian soil, and more.

Justin Sylvester

We then welcome Justin Sylvester, co-host of E!’s Daily Pop, who tells us about his firsthand experience marching in the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter protest.

Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, then joins us for her weekly Work/Life segment. This week, she discusses the importance of eliminating racism in the workplace, and the steps white people can take to remove the subtle (and not so subtle) ways that racism still exists in everyday business life.

Wendy Gonzalez

Wendy Gonzalez, interim chief executive officer of Samasource, talks about how to equip unemployed and underemployed people around the world as the digital divide of internet access continues to grow.

Finally, DT’s Luke Larsen goes hands-on with the new Dell XPS 15, which is equipped with a GTX 1660 GPU and eight-core processor that make it powerful enough for gaming and video editing.

Editors' Recommendations

The rise of ‘swipe-up’ activism on Instagram

iphone xr instagram

TikTok isn’t paying its biggest stars, but they don’t really care

tiktok ad monetization creator strategy analysis tiktokmoney illustration grain d 200528

No, the Minneapolis Police Department didn’t shut down its email account

Minneapolis police at protest on the death of George Floyd

#BlackoutTuesday posts are diluting protesters’ messages, activists say

BlackoutTuesday

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s privacy, YouTube Shorts, NBA2K, and more

digital trends live episode 350 bunny day start time animal crossing new horizons feature

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 mobility reports, iPhone SE, HBO streams for free

digital trends live episode 351 34764 63016 iphone se 2 l

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s woes, 5G conspiracies, Quibi, and Quaid

Startup partnering with Dennis Quaid wants to make podcasts like a ‘movie for your ears’

Digital Trends Live: Virus updates, WhatsApp cracks down, Dragon returns

Digital Trends Live: Play Station 5 controller, Tiger King interview, and more

Digital Trends Live: Zoom bans, Stadia is free, Disney+ hits 50 mil., and more

digital trends live episode 355 screen shot 2020 04 09 at 11 51 12 am

Digital Trends Live: Apple and Google fight COVID-19; robot pizza delivery

digital trends live episode 356 starship 2

Digital Trends Live: Secure your Zoom, Minecraft Update, Apple Watch Series 3

digital trends live episode 357 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: iPhone SE arrives, ‘The Fat Jewish,’ the Peacock launches

Digital Trends Live: Facebook fights misinformation, TikTok’s parental controls