On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories, including an explosion in Twitter downloads, Facebook’s decision to label “state media,” lidar’s detection of new Mayan ruins, InSight’s burial a “mole” in Martian soil, and more.

Justin Sylvester

We then welcome Justin Sylvester, co-host of E!’s Daily Pop, who tells us about his firsthand experience marching in the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter protest.

Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, then joins us for her weekly Work/Life segment. This week, she discusses the importance of eliminating racism in the workplace, and the steps white people can take to remove the subtle (and not so subtle) ways that racism still exists in everyday business life.

Wendy Gonzalez

Wendy Gonzalez, interim chief executive officer of Samasource, talks about how to equip unemployed and underemployed people around the world as the digital divide of internet access continues to grow.

Finally, DT’s Luke Larsen goes hands-on with the new Dell XPS 15, which is equipped with a GTX 1660 GPU and eight-core processor that make it powerful enough for gaming and video editing.

Editors' Recommendations