  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: IBM ends facial recognition tech, Apple ditches Intel

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top-trending tech stories, including IBM’s promise to stop development of facial recognition tech, Apple’s update of its coronavirus screening tool, Sony’s rescheduled PlayStation event, Apple’s plans to ditch Intel chips, and more.

We then turn to automotive news, where we discuss Lamborghini getting into SIM racing and detail the 2022 Volkswagen GTI.

Winnie Sun

Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners then joins the program to discuss the Heroes act, and whether or not getting another stimulus check is a reality.

Will Power

Finally, we speak with Will Power, artist and YouTuber, who is releasing his first musical project on June 12.

Editors' Recommendations

Final update will make Need for Speed: Heat EA’s first cross-play game

Need for Speed: Heat To Go Cross-Play

Digital Trends Live: Twitter fact checks 5G conspiracies, “synthetic selfies”

digital trends live episode 394 skysports premier league invitational 4971031

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event date may have leaked

PlayStation 5 Controller

How to watch Sony’s PlayStation 5 event on June 11, and what to expect

The Future of Gaming Rescheduled to June 11

Startup partnering with Dennis Quaid wants to make podcasts like a ‘movie for your ears’

Dennis Quaid

Digital Trends Live: Virus updates, WhatsApp cracks down, Dragon returns

episode 353 10104812 0 image a 81 1552514172601

Digital Trends Live: Play Station 5 controller, Tiger King interview, and more

Digital Trends Live: Zoom bans, Stadia is free, Disney+ hits 50 mil., and more

Digital Trends Live: Apple and Google fight COVID-19; robot pizza delivery

Digital Trends Live: Secure your Zoom, Minecraft Update, Apple Watch Series 3

Digital Trends Live: iPhone SE arrives, ‘The Fat Jewish,’ the Peacock launches

digital trends live episode 358 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: Facebook fights misinformation, TikTok’s parental controls

digital trends live episode 359 byhw4ghkbjhmtgkx2md3lu 1200 80

Digital Trends Live: Conspiracy theories, iPhone 12 leak, and more

digital trends live episode 360 iphone 12 pro max leak

Digital Trends Live: Uber delivers, Facebook games, Apple rumors, and more

Digital Trends Live: Fandango buys Vudu, Sonos streams music, and more