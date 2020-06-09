On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top-trending tech stories, including IBM’s promise to stop development of facial recognition tech, Apple’s update of its coronavirus screening tool, Sony’s rescheduled PlayStation event, Apple’s plans to ditch Intel chips, and more.

We then turn to automotive news, where we discuss Lamborghini getting into SIM racing and detail the 2022 Volkswagen GTI.

Winnie Sun

Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners then joins the program to discuss the Heroes act, and whether or not getting another stimulus check is a reality.

Will Power

Finally, we speak with Will Power, artist and YouTuber, who is releasing his first musical project on June 12.

