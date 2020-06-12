On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top-trending tech stories, including Microsoft’s decision to not sell facial recognition software to the police, drones that track social distancing, soccer’s digital crowds, the PlayStation 5’s reveal, new Snap features, and more.
Jason Kelley, general manager for IBM’s Global Blockchain Services, talks about its stand against police use of facial recognition technology, and how Big Tech can take a role in advocacy, equity, and inclusion.
Finally, we’re joined by Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, for our Tech Briefs segment, which wraps up this week’s biggest tech stories, including companies taking a stand against facial recognition software and the unveiling of the PlayStation 5.
Editors' Recommendations
- Police facial recognition tech could misidentify people at protests, experts say
- Digital Trends Live: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition, PlayStation 5
- ‘Dazzle’ makeup won’t trick facial recognition. Here’s what experts say will
- Digital Trends Live: IBM ends facial recognition tech, Apple ditches Intel
- IBM will no longer develop or research facial recognition tech