On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top-trending tech stories, including Microsoft’s decision to not sell facial recognition software to the police, drones that track social distancing, soccer’s digital crowds, the PlayStation 5’s reveal, new Snap features, and more.

Jason Kelley

Jason Kelley, general manager for IBM’s Global Blockchain Services, talks about its stand against police use of facial recognition technology, and how Big Tech can take a role in advocacy, equity, and inclusion.

Finally, we’re joined by Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, for our Tech Briefs segment, which wraps up this week’s biggest tech stories, including companies taking a stand against facial recognition software and the unveiling of the PlayStation 5.

