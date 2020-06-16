On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories of the day, including T-Mobile’s nationwide outage, Yelp’s new tools for helping businesses reopen, a Tesla Model S breaks the 400-mile range barrier, the FDA approves first video game prescription for ADHD, and more.

Safiya Umoja Noble

Nibler then speaks with Safiya Umoja Noble, Ph. D., professor, co-director of The Center for Critical Internet Study, and author of “Algorithms of Oppression,” which takes a look at how internet algorithms can continue to spread covert racism and bias.

We then welcome John Velasco, DT smart home editor, to take a look at the new Logitech Circle View camera, a home security camera focused on privacy that both encrypts footage and has a privacy shutter.

Rosie Okumura

Finally, we speak with Rosie Okumura, voice actor and musician/singer/songwriter, who uses her vocal talents and YouTube channel to prank call scammers.

