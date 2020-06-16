  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile’s nationwide outage, Rosie Okumura, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories of the day, including T-Mobile’s nationwide outage, Yelp’s new tools for helping businesses reopen, a Tesla Model S breaks the 400-mile range barrier, the FDA approves first video game prescription for ADHD, and more.

Safiya Umoja Noble

Nibler then speaks with Safiya Umoja Noble, Ph. D., professor, co-director of The Center for Critical Internet Study, and author of “Algorithms of Oppression,” which takes a look at how internet algorithms can continue to spread covert racism and bias.

We then welcome John Velasco, DT smart home editor, to take a look at the new Logitech Circle View camera, a home security camera focused on privacy that both encrypts footage and has a privacy shutter.

Rosie Okumura

Finally, we speak with Rosie Okumura, voice actor and musician/singer/songwriter, who uses her vocal talents and YouTube channel to prank call scammers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to change Alexa’s voice

amazon echo plus apple homepod smart speaker deals fathers day 2020 2nd gen 720x720

From Dune to Wonder Woman: The most-anticipated movies of 2020

wonder woman 1984 trailer questions analysis maxwell lord cheetah

Sony PS5: Games, price, specs, release date, and more

PlayStation 4

Digital Trends Live: Antitrust investigation inro Amazon, deepfake challenge

digital trends live episode 399 dfdc og

Digital Trends Live: Facebook fights misinformation, TikTok’s parental controls

digital trends live episode 359 byhw4ghkbjhmtgkx2md3lu 1200 80

Digital Trends Live: Conspiracy theories, iPhone 12 leak, and more

digital trends live episode 360 iphone 12 pro max leak

Digital Trends Live: Uber delivers, Facebook games, Apple rumors, and more

Digital Trends Live: Fandango buys Vudu, Sonos streams music, and more

Digital Trends Live: Zoom updates, Facebook Messenger Kids, SpaceX, and more

Digital Trends Live: YouTube turns 15, NFL draft goes virtual

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 tracking, Hubble turns 30, and more

digital trends live episode 365 tapestry of blazing starbirth 768x768

Digital Trends Live: COVID tracking concerns, Tesla reopens, Star Wars in 4K

Joseph Gordon-levitt

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s graduation, DJi Mavic Air 2, iPhone SE review

digital trends live episode 367 screen shot 2020 04 28 at 12 16 20 pm

Work/Life: The art and balance of effective self-promotion

Digital Trends Live: Cinema adjusts, Pixel buds 2 review, Ford’s EVs canceled