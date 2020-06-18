  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Chrome security weakness, Ford Mach-E, space balloons

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top stories in tech, including Twitter letting iOS users tweet with their voices, Chrome security weaknesses, Lyft’s plans to go all-electric, the hands-free Ford Mach-E, space balloons, and more.

Brenda Darden Wilkerson

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, president and chief executive officer of AnitaB.org, speaks about the expanding role in tech for women and minorities.

We then turn to gaming with Lisa Marie Segarra, who talks about the EA Play event, as well as upcoming games like Star Wars Squadron, Pokemon Snap, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

Dr. Tolonda Tolbert

Nibler then speaks with Dr. Tolonda Tolbert, co-founder of Eskalera, who discusses holding corporate America accountable for promoting people of color into senior leadership.

Finally, we check out the latest Hollywood has to offer in our Reel News segment, where we take a look at the plan to open movie theaters in July, as well as films and shows like Tenet, 7500, The Floor is Lava, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

What’s new on Hulu in July and what’s leaving soon

new on hulu palm springs movie

Digital Trends Live: WWDC preview, DeepFaceDrawing, and more

digital trends live episode 401 812a6680 b085 11ea b7fd 7591620edf6b

Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile’s nationwide outage, Rosie Okumura, and more

digital trends live episode 400 b2 21 e1580144601304

Digital Trends Live: Antitrust investigation inro Amazon, deepfake challenge

digital trends live episode 399 dfdc og

Digital Trends Live: Uber delivers, Facebook games, Apple rumors, and more

digital trends live episode 361 index

Digital Trends Live: Fandango buys Vudu, Sonos streams music, and more

digital trends live episode 362 fandango acquires vudu content 2020

Digital Trends Live: Zoom updates, Facebook Messenger Kids, SpaceX, and more

Digital Trends Live: YouTube turns 15, NFL draft goes virtual

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 tracking, Hubble turns 30, and more

Digital Trends Live: COVID tracking concerns, Tesla reopens, Star Wars in 4K

Digital Trends Live: Facebook’s graduation, DJi Mavic Air 2, iPhone SE review

digital trends live episode 367 screen shot 2020 04 28 at 12 16 20 pm

Work/Life: The art and balance of effective self-promotion

worklife episode 16 worklife42420

Digital Trends Live: Cinema adjusts, Pixel buds 2 review, Ford’s EVs canceled

digital trends live episode 368 festival

Digital Trends Live: COVID tracker first look, Musk meltdown, Moto Edge Plus

Digital Trends Live: Walmart delivers, GDC goes online, Xbox Series X update