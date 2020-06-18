On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top stories in tech, including Twitter letting iOS users tweet with their voices, Chrome security weaknesses, Lyft’s plans to go all-electric, the hands-free Ford Mach-E, space balloons, and more.

Brenda Darden Wilkerson

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, president and chief executive officer of AnitaB.org, speaks about the expanding role in tech for women and minorities.

We then turn to gaming with Lisa Marie Segarra, who talks about the EA Play event, as well as upcoming games like Star Wars Squadron, Pokemon Snap, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

Dr. Tolonda Tolbert

Nibler then speaks with Dr. Tolonda Tolbert, co-founder of Eskalera, who discusses holding corporate America accountable for promoting people of color into senior leadership.

Finally, we check out the latest Hollywood has to offer in our Reel News segment, where we take a look at the plan to open movie theaters in July, as well as films and shows like Tenet, 7500, The Floor is Lava, and more.

