On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top trending stories in tech, including a wrap-up of WWDC 2020, Square withholds money from small businesses, Microsoft shutters Mixer, Facebook’s Forecast, a review of the Robomow robotic lawn mower, and more.

Tom Jennings

Nibler then speaks with Tom Jennings, producer of PBS’s Frontline, who discusses how one drug company bribed doctors, committed insurance fraud, and more in order to profit from a highly addictive painkiller.

We then dig deeper into the highlights of Apple’s WWDC keynote and announcement, and what we can expect iOS 14 to bring.

Winnie Sun

Winnie Sun, Sun Group Wealth Partners, talks about the recent trend of Americans depositing cash into banks, and how much you should be putting away during these uncertain times.

Sigils

Finally, we speak with YouTube creator Sigils, who talks with Nibler about moving from casual gamer to full-time streamer, and how to look at content creation through the eyes of a creator and not just a gamer.

