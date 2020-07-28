  1. Digital Trends Live

CES goes virtual, Trump Jr.’s Twitter timeout, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler digs into the top trending tech stories, including CES going virtual, Trump Jr.’s Twitter timeout, TikTok faces more bans, dirigibles make a comeback, and more.

We then talk about photography tech with Jaron Schneider, who discusses Sony’s first updates to its A7 line in five years.

Kate Greene

Nibler then speaks with Kate Greene, author of One Upon a Time I Lived On Mars: Space, Exploration, and Life on Earth, who talks about spending four months inside a NASA simulated Mars environment.

John Velasco joins the show to give his recommendation for smart speakers and smart displays.

David Trejo and Fin Flynn

Finally, we chat with David Trejo and Fin Flynn of the YouTube channel TechKaboom, who talk about taking tech on adventures around the world.

Editors' Recommendations

Garmin ransomed, NASA looks for life on Mars, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 428 witcher1

Congress delays antitrust hearings, virtual MLB fans | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 427 fox to use thousands of virtual fans in mlb broadcasts

Cybertruck goes to Austin, China goes to Mars, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 426 b19df993b1713d1ec52c39668d278c54

She lived in a simulated Mars habitat for four months. Here’s what she learned

once upon a time i lived on mars kate greene hi seas1

Digital Trends Live: Blackout Tuesday, PlayStation 5 event canceled, and more

PS5 Event on June 4

Digital Trends Live: Twitter bots, Amazon’s June event, Sega’s micro Game Gear

digital trends live episode 391 dvmbvdrv4aaikgc

Digital Trends Live: Tim Cook speaks out on racism, Fortnite delayed, and more

Digital Trends Live: Twitter downloads explode, lidar detects Mayan ruins

Work/Life: Addressing issues of racism in the office

Digital Trends Live: Twitter fact checks 5G conspiracies, “synthetic selfies”

Digital Trends Live: IBM ends facial recognition tech, Apple ditches Intel

digital trends live episode 395 playstation 5 event ps5 1

Digital Trends Live: Lyft’s return, AMC’s July reopening, Facebook News expands

episode 396 80

Digital Trends Live: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition, PlayStation 5

digital trends live episode 397 google wing drone feature 416x260 c

Digital Trends Live: Big Tech’s facial recognition stand, PlayStation 5 unveiled

Digital Trends Live: Antitrust investigation inro Amazon, deepfake challenge