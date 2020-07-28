On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler digs into the top trending tech stories, including CES going virtual, Trump Jr.’s Twitter timeout, TikTok faces more bans, dirigibles make a comeback, and more.
We then talk about photography tech with Jaron Schneider, who discusses Sony’s first updates to its A7 line in five years.
Nibler then speaks with Kate Greene, author of One Upon a Time I Lived On Mars: Space, Exploration, and Life on Earth, who talks about spending four months inside a NASA simulated Mars environment.
John Velasco joins the show to give his recommendation for smart speakers and smart displays.
Finally, we chat with David Trejo and Fin Flynn of the YouTube channel TechKaboom, who talk about taking tech on adventures around the world.
