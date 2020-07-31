On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top trending tech topics, including Amazon’s record-shattering profits, the reason behind Twitter’s hack, TikTok sued over patent infringement, the Google Pixel 4a is coming, the NASA/SpaceX astronauts return, and more.

We then check in with Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, for our Work/Life segment. This week she discusses how to find passion in the work you’re doing.

For our Tech Briefs segment, we wrap up the top tech stories from this past week, including big tech’s antitrust hearings, TikTok makes plans for the future, and NASA’s Perseverance mission to Mars.

