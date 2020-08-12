  1. Digital Trends Live

How TikTok tracks, Surface Duo preview, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler details the top tech stories of the day, including how TikTok tracks, no Halo for new Xbox Series X, how to limit your Twitter replies, a Surface Duo preview, and more.

DT’s Jeremy Kaplan joins the show to talk about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo, which features a folding double screen and is priced at just under $1,400.

Dr. Jianying Hu

Nibler then speaks with Dr. Jianying Hu, IBM Fellow, Global Science Leader, A.I., for Healthcare at IBM, who discusses working with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to better understand and treat Parkinson’s disease.

We then check in on what’s TBD this week with DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner as they dive into the upcoming Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft’s Surface Duo goes on sale today for $1,400. Was it worth the wait?

Surface Duo

The Surface Duo has arrived, and it’s a preview of a new era for Microsoft

Surface Duo

Surface Duo: Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s dual-screen phone

why surface duo should run windows10x in hand

TikTok’s creator fund, TCL’s new TVs | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 438 5f31ccfbecb25e43943f1485

Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile’s nationwide outage, Rosie Okumura, and more

digital trends live episode 400 b2 21 e1580144601304

Digital Trends Live: WWDC preview, DeepFaceDrawing, and more

digital trends live episode 401 812a6680 b085 11ea b7fd 7591620edf6b

Digital Trends Live: Chrome security weakness, Ford Mach-E, space balloons

Digital Trends Live: NBA players to wear smart rings, EA’s live showcases

Digital Trends Live: WWDC begins, Apple re-closes some stores, and more

WWDC wrap-up, robotic lawnmower review, and more | Digital Trends Live

COVID-19 myths, Amazon may offer live TV | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 406 livecams bears bison brooksfallslow ll

Work/Life: How to live out your values in the workplace

worklife episode 20 thumb

Astronaut Christina Koch says NASA can ‘absolutely’ get to the moon by 2024

all female spacewalk october blog iss060e000808 1

Andrew Yang, Amazon’s fraud unit, NASA spacewalk | Digital Trends Live

Andrew Yang’s Data Dividend Project wants you to get paid for your data