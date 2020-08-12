On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler details the top tech stories of the day, including how TikTok tracks, no Halo for new Xbox Series X, how to limit your Twitter replies, a Surface Duo preview, and more.

DT’s Jeremy Kaplan joins the show to talk about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo, which features a folding double screen and is priced at just under $1,400.

Dr. Jianying Hu

Nibler then speaks with Dr. Jianying Hu, IBM Fellow, Global Science Leader, A.I., for Healthcare at IBM, who discusses working with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to better understand and treat Parkinson’s disease.

We then check in on what’s TBD this week with DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner as they dive into the upcoming Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

