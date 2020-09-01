On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top trending tech topics of the day, including a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold event recap, upcoming Apple iPhone rumors, Walmart launches Walmart+, a chat with Steve-O, and more.

We then speak with Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners, who talks about how to prepare for retirement during times of instability, and how to finish out this fiscal year making solid financial decisions.

Steve-O

Nibler then talks with Steve-O, who talks about Jackass, as well as his upcoming scripted show Guest House, co-starring Pauly Shore.

Marcus Sharpe

Finally, we hit the field and find out Who’s Got Game, where Nibler chats with Marcus Sharpe of Sharpe Sports, who talks about how he shines a light on high school athletes through his YouTube channel.

