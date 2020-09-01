  1. Digital Trends Live

Galaxy Z Fold event, Walmart launches Walmart+, Steve-O | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top trending tech topics of the day, including a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold event recap, upcoming Apple iPhone rumors, Walmart launches Walmart+, a chat with Steve-O, and more.

We then speak with Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners, who talks about how to prepare for retirement during times of instability, and how to finish out this fiscal year making solid financial decisions.

Steve-O

Nibler then talks with Steve-O, who talks about Jackass, as well as his upcoming scripted show Guest House, co-starring Pauly Shore.

Marcus Sharpe

Finally, we hit the field and find out Who’s Got Game, where Nibler chats with Marcus Sharpe of Sharpe Sports, who talks about how he shines a light on high school athletes through his YouTube channel.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple Silicon A14X chip coming to iPad Pro and 12-inch MacBook

apple a14x ipad pro 12 inch macbook

The next Chromecast could debut this month with Android TV, for as little as $50

google chromecast ultra 2 specs price release date android tv sabrina featured

How to use Bixby

Modiface AR Makeup on the Samsung Galaxy S9

TikTok sale imminent, Musk’s Neuralink, mech racing | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 451 inline image copy 7

Facebook feels the pressure, Spotify Duo tier, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 411 8352732615 68f7364d8d k

Work/Life: How to fill in the gaps on your résumé

worklife episode 21 worklifeimage

Facebook ad boycotts, Galaxy Note 20, and more | Digital Trends Live

Uber buys Postmates, XBox Series X event announced | Digital Trends Live

U.S. eyes TikTok ban, Hamilton is a hit, and more | Digital Trends Live

Why The Office’s Leslie David Baker wants to create a new Stanley spinoff

Samsung Unpacked, Prime Video gets profiles, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 415 maxresdefault

Disney World reopens, Minecraft raves, Quibi loses | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 416 100534006 138505161158243 8651019304805859328 o

Robots Everywhere: The future of autonomous robotic deliveries

robots everywhere episode 3 robotseverything chorerobots hpthumb

Facebook crashes, Ninja leaves TikTok, robot chemists | Digital Trends Live

Tech Briefs: Samsung’s 5G, food delivery consolidation, Disney+