Digital Trends Live: Stadia’s launch, Facebook’s meme app, Apple Event

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney break down the biggest-trending stories in tech, including today’s launch of Google Stadia, Facebook’s meme-creation app, December’s Apple Event, the Impossible Burger controversy, bidding on the moon, and more.

We take a closer look at Google Stadia, which releases today, to find out if the system is all that it promise to bes, and if being a technological marvel is enough to satisfy gamers.

Clay Weishaar, official lens creator for Snap, then joins the show to discuss the over 600,000 lenses that have been created by community members for the Spectacles 3, which offers new augmented reality possibilities.

We’re then live from the Los Angeles Auto Show, where Adam Kaslikowski shows off some of the highlights, including the Porsche Tycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and electric Mini SE.

Philip Seargeant, senior lecturer in applied linguistics at Open University and author of The Emoji Revolution, discusses the “emoji revolution,” and how emojis are changing the way we communicate.

Finally, Louay Eldada, co-founder and chief executive officer at Quanergy, takes us through the technology of lidar, and how it’s used in smart cities, mapping power lines, and airport infrastructure.

