On this episode of Digial Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Producer Adrien Warner discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including Netlfix’s subscriber loss, Uber’s in-car shopping service, Microsoft’s HoloLens language translations, a SpaceX rocket mishap, and more.

Later, Nibler speaks with Travis Hollman, chief executive officer of Hollman, Inc., builder of some of the most luxurious locker-rooms in sports, about the new tech going into them, from the NBA, to the NFL and NCAA.

Then Nibler sits down with Anna Bethke, head of A.I. for social good at Intel, about the company’s, from stopping poaching in Africa, to enabling mobility for paraplegics.

Anand Jayapalan, vice president of Storage Products at Kingston Technology, then joins the show to talk about the current state of solid-state storage drives, as well as where the technology is going.

Finally, Ethan Kaplan, chief digital officer at Fender, talks about the growth of on-demand education in learning how to play the guitar using the Fender Play app.