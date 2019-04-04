Digital Trends Live: Powerbeats Pro, Borderlands 3, and safer ridesharing

Share

On Thursday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney discussed trending tech topics such as Verizon switching on parts of its 5G network ahead of schedule, Google Duplex coming to non-Pixel phones, and a Facebook breach that exposed data from more than 540 million users.

Later in the show, we joined DT Gaming Editor Felicia Miranda in our New York studio to discuss the Borderlands 3 announcement and the latest news for Mortal Kombat 11. Staff writer Parker Hall also sat down in our Portland studio to talk about the Beats Powerbeats Pro.

We also welcomed special guest Diondre Lewis to Digital Trends Live. Lewis is the president of ScoopM, a rideshare platform offering safer rides, with higher accountability and standards than Uber or Lyft. We talked about why the rideshare/gig economy needs disruption and how ScoopM is approaching ridesharing.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends.