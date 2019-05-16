Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, DT senior writer Parker Hall joins host Greg Nibler to discuss the top tech stories of the day, including the U.S. declaring a national emergency that effectively bans Huawei, Comcast’s sale of its Hulu shares to Disney, a $500 price tag prediction for the PlayStation 5, flying taxis, and more.

Later Nibler, is joined by Dr. Malcolm Thompson, executive director of NextFlex, to discuss flexible electronics boards and the future of wearable technology that can bend, flex, and adhere to skin.

Felicia Miranda, DT’s New York-based gaming editor, welcomes Tim Willits, studio director of Bethesda and id Software, to talk about Rage 2 and the development process behind the new, open-world first-person shooter.

Nibler then talks with Beverly Harzog, credit card expert at U.S. News & World Reports, about getting the best travel bang for your buck, and cashing in on your credit card rewards.

Lastly, Jon Heim, TiVo’s senior director of product management, voice solutions, discusses the evolution of voice recognition, and how TiVo is leveraging machine learning and A.I. for a smarter, more efficient user experience.