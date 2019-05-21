Digital Trends Live: Google’s new Glass, Impossible Sausage, and more

Share

On Tuesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by Renee Abousamra to discuss the top trending tech stories of the day, including Google’s new version of Glass, the Impossible Sausage at Little Caesar’s, the United States Post Office testing self-driving trucks, Stanford’s new robot dog, and more.

Later in the show, we’re joined by Kelvin Beachum, tackle for the New York Jets, venture capital tech investor, speaker, and STEM advocate for minorities, to discuss the future of technology through his eyes.

Nibler then welcomes Kelly Montoya, founder and chief executive officer of Little Sous, a meal box service that focuses on teaching children about food, to discuss their mission to turn kids into culinary adventurers.