On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney dig into the biggest trending stories in tech, including Apple’s purchase of Intel’s 5G modem business, another successful SpaceX launch, Ford’s Spin scooters, Sony’s wearable air conditioner, and more.

Nibler also talks with Ralph Martin, co-creator of Hackerville, an original six-part cyber-thriller series now available on HBO Go and HBO Now.

Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, joins us for our weekly Tech Briefs segment, which highlights the biggest tech stories of this past week.

It’s Friday, which means DT’s Ryan Waniata joins Nibler for our Between the Streams segment, where we discuss all the stories in entertainment you may have missed, including a roundup of what’s next for Marvel Studios.

Edward Scott, chief executive officer of ElectrifAi, joins the show to discuss how his company develops machine learning algorithms to make sense of the massive amounts of data in fields like government and health care.

Finally, we’re joined by Matt Dalio, founder and CEO of Endless, who talks about coding education through gaming, and how the company develops games that foster the learning of future developers.