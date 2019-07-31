Digital Trends Live: Galaxy Tab S6 release, Apple Card, and more

Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, DT Producer Adrien Warner joins host Greg Nibler to discuss the biggest trending news in tech, including the release of the Galaxy Tab S6, the Apple Card’s planned August launch, a move to ban autoplay videos, Facebook’s “brain-computer interface,” NASA’s weightlifting Mars rover, and more.

Later in the show, Nibler is joined by Paul Pellman, chief executive officer of Kazoo, who talks about how to put employees and the employee experience first, and how his company is building a platform for continuous employee management and engagement.

Bill Baxter, chief technology officer of Vizio, joins the program to talk about the newly launched SmartCast 3.0 smart TV platform, which incorporates Apple’s AirPlay and Home Kit.

Finally, we’re joined by Michele Romanow, co-founder and president of Clearbanc, a company that provides venture funding for ecommerce brands.