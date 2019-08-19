Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Gamescom 2019, Huawei reprieve, Apple Arcade, and more

Todd Werkhoven
By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by DT Computing Editor Luke Larsen to discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including Gamescom 2019, Huawei’s latest 90-day reprieve, Apple Arcade, Virgin Galactic’s new “Gateway to Space,” and much more.

Nibler then welcomes Nat Beuse, head of AV safety for Uber Advanced Technologies Group, to talk about the development of safety standards for self-driving cars and how safe is safe enough.

Othniel Mbamalu, founder and chief executive officer of Advanced Rockets Corporation, joins the show to discuss how hypersonic rocket travel may be the means for the future of transcontinental travel.

Finally, Nibler speaks with Nir Eyal, bestselling author of Hooked and Indistractable, about how to keep and maintain focus in a world built for distractions.

