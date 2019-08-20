Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Content Manager Hanif Jackson discuss the biggest stories in the world of technology, including the launch of Apple TV+, updates from Gamescom 2019, Ford’s esport racing team, FogCam’s demise, a 40-mph escooter, and more.

Later in the show, we’re joined by Jeremy Slate, chief executive officer of Command Your Brand Media, the top public relations firm for the podcast space, about the growth of podcasting and entrepreneurship.

Next, Abe Baggili, founder and co-director of the University of New Haven’s Cyber Forensics Research and Education Group, discusses the current state of security in virtual reality.

Finally, we welcome Ran Harnevo, co-founder and CEO of Homeis, an app that works to find community and networking for recent immigrants to the United States.