Digital Trends Live: HP Spectre x360 review, Microsoft event, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen dig into the biggest trending stories in tech, including a review of the HP Spectre x360, YouTube’s arrival on Fire devices, Microsoft’s Surface event, SpaceX’s new stainless steel-clad rocket, and more.

We then go to Riley Winn at TwitchCon, who sits down with Matthew “NadeShot” Haag, who talks about his e-sport team, 100 Thieves.

Digital Trends Smart Home Editor John Velasco then joins us from New York to talk about how Amazon makes affordability its key selling point in multiple product updates, from Ring security to Alexa eyewear.

We then turn our attention to mobilizing global food supply with Rehan Asad, chief of staff for the U.N. World Food Programme, who discusses the logistics of rapid disaster relief.

Finally, we go back to Winn at TwitchCon, who talks with Twitch streamer Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, better known as ” Destiny,” about the evolution of streaming platforms.

