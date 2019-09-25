The event brought an all-new Amazon Echo and much more

Today is the big yearly Amazon event where the company announces all of its big, new innovations. This year seems to be shaping up with some interesting products. Amazon didn’t hold back, announcing a slew of refreshed smart home gadgets in the company’s lineup, as well as a few unexpected surprises. Alexa’s presence is being pushed out to even more products, so if you didn’t get the chance to catch up on all of the action, we’ve got you covered!

New Alexa features

First to hit the floor were new features for Alexa. Today, you can now ask, “Alexa, tell me what you heard.” Alexa will then read to you all of your most recent voice requests. Coming later this year you can ask, “Alexa, why did you do that,” and Alexa will be able to explain to you why she responded to your voice command. Alexa will also be getting new celebrity voices, starting with Samuel L. Jackson, and Multilingual Mode. Alexa will be able to speak more than one language for multilingual families. In the United States Alexa will be able to speak and understand English and Spanish at once, in India the feature will work with Indian English and Hindi, and in Canada the feature will work with Canadian English and French. Thanks to new neural text to speech technology, Alexa is becoming more emotive and expressive, too. For example, now she can sound excited and she can sense when you’re frustrated.

In addition to other new Alexa features, Alexa Guest Connect, you can say, “Alexa, connect my account,” and the feature will connect your account to existing devices when you travel.

Discovery, Inc. and Food Network announced Food Network Kitchen and Alexa is their exclusive voice service. This new service provides live and on-demand episodes of Food Network TV shows on Echo Show. When you spot a recipe you like on a show, you can ask Alexa to save that recipe. There will also be live and on-demand cooking classes from Food Network chefs like Alton Brown or Giada.

The new Alexa Education Skill API will allow you to connect with programs your child’s school may use. So, you’ll be able to use Alexa to check on your child’s grades or if they have any homework assignments.

There are also two new types of Alexa Hunches. She can have hunches about things that may need repairs or updated around the house, or have hunches about routines you may want to make.

Privacy Hub Option

Amazon announced the ability to have Privacy Hub voice recordings older than three months or 18 months automatically deleted on an ongoing basis. This new feature is an opt-in.

Echo Dot with Clock

The first new gadget to hit the stage was the Echo Dot with Clock. It’s basically the Echo Dot, but with an LED clock on the front that can also display the temperature. It also features a tap to snooze capability. It’s available for pre-order starting today, for $59.99.

All-new Amazon Echo

The next device is an all-new Amazon Echo. It will come in Charcoal, Sandstone and Heather Gray and new Twilight Blue. The fabric covered device features better sound, neodymium drivers, 3-inch woofer and increased back volume for stronger bass. Amazon also says the mids and highs are clearer.

Echo Studio

Echo Studio is another new device unveiled today. It is the first smart speaker that has 3D audio from Dolby Atmos. “Echo Studio is the most innovative speaker we’ve ever built. It produces unbelievable sound, with space, clarity, and depth,” stated Amazon on their blog. “All you have to do is plug it in and the built-in Alexa microphones will automatically calibrate and model the room around you. And you’re ready to go.” Echo Studio will sale for $199.99, and pre-orders will be available today.

2.0 of the Alexa Smart Screen Device SDK

Since not every TV has a Fire TV or Fire OS in it, Amazon announced version 2.0 of the Alexa Smart Screen Device SDK. This version will make it easier for “hardware manufacturers to add the same visuals we use in our Echo Show to their devices. The new SDK is available in public preview for developers starting today.”

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 was unveiled today, too. It features an HD 8-inch display, camera shutter and three screen sizes 5.5-inches all the way up to 10-inches. The Echo Show 8 costs $129.99, and is available for pre-order today.

FreeTime with Echo Show

FreeTime is now available on Echo Show, in addition to Echo and Echo Dot. FreeTime protects kids with kid-friendly videos and the ability to make video calls only with parent-approved contacts. This new feature also allows kids to add fun stickers to photos and see music lyrics on the screen.

Echo Glow

Another item for the kids is the Echo Glow, which is a multi-color smart lamp that’s basically the kid version of the Echo speaker. It can flicker like a campfire, light up in different colors and dim over time for bedtime. It sells for $29.99 and is available for pre-order today.

Certified for Humans

Amazon also announced its Certified for Humans label. Now when you see Amazon products with this label, you’ll know that they are super easy to use and set up.

According to the company some of the criteria for this label include:

– The product uses Frustration Free Setup

– They have background, silent over the air updates so the software is always up to date

– Customers can set them up with the Alexa app they already have

Eero Wi-Fi

The all-new Eero Wi-Fi is available today in the US for $99 or $249 for a 3-pack and will be available in Europe in early November. It includes dual band radio and TrueMesh technology combine to end dead zones. Users can also get optional subscriptions to protect devices on their network through eero Secure or eero Secure+. The device can also use Alexa to pause Wi-Fi using voice commands.

