Amazon announces two new, more affordable Ring security cameras

Amazon just announced two new Ring home security cameras: A new Ring Stickup Cam and a new Ring Indoor Cam. The company made the announcement at the Amazon Devices Event in Seattle on Wednesday, along with a number of other announcements about new products and new features coming to their voice assistant, Alexa.

Similar to the previous Ring Stickup Cam, the new Stickup Cam runs off battery power. Customer also have the option to purchase a version of the camera plugs into a wall outlet, or customers can opt for a model that uses a solar-powered accessory. Much like the previous iteration, the new Stickup Cam also works both indoors and outdoors. The device can withstand rain or shine, and is designed to hold up in various weather conditions. The new Stickup Cam offers most of the same benefits as the previous model — it boasts 1080p HD video, two-way talk, it has motion detection with alerts, and it has crisp night vision. However, the major difference between the old Ring Cam and the new version is its price. The new Ring Stickup Cam retails for 30 percent less than the previous version.

Another new offering, the Ring Indoor Camera, is a compact, easy-to-mount device that plugs into a wall outlet. It’s Amazon’s lowest cost security camera to date. But, in spite of its low cost, it still offers features like HD video, two-way talk, night vision, and motion activated notifications.

Right now, you can pre-order the battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam for $100, and you can pre-order the Ring Indoor Cam for $60.

