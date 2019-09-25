Would you rather talk with Alexa or Samuel L. Jackson? At the Amazon Devices Event in Seattle on Wednesday, Amazon announced celebrity voices for Alexa.

According to Dave Limp, Amazon senior vice president of Devices, “When we introduced Alexa, we used state-of-the-art text to speech technology. Now, we’re working to make Alexa’s personalities — and customer interactions more natural.”

Amazon uses neural text-to-speech (TTS) to invent new ways for Alexa (and celebrities) to interact with Echo device owners.

“While customers love Alexa’s voice, they sometimes want to hear a completely different voice. Customers loved getting morning greetings from Chelsea Handler and a duet with Ed Sheeran,” Limb said.

“In the past, we had to script and record all of these interactions,” Limb continued, “but with neural text to speech, we’re able to model a celebrity voice directly.”

Amazon chose iconic actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson as the first celebrity voice for Alexa. “Jackson can tell you jokes, let you know if it’s raining, set timers and alarms, play music and more — all with a bit of his own personality.” There will be two versions of Jackson’s voice — explicit and non-explicit. Jackson’s voice will be available for interaction later this year. Customers who add Jackson’s personality in 2019 will be able to do so for just $1. Additional celebrity voices for Alexa will be available in 2020. Alexa (or Jackson) will also be able to adjust to your conversational patterns. Amazon built a deep-learning model that detects when customers are frustrated with Alexa. When you’re upset with Alexa — and not the world in general — now it will be able to adapt.

