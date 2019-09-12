New Amazon product launch event coming soon

At the IFA show earlier this month, Amazon introduced a refreshed Fire TV Cube, a new OLED Fire TV Edition, Fire TV Edition Soundbar, and a new 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision HDR.

Although that may seem like a lot, Amazon isn’t done with big product releases yet. The company announced that it will be having an event on September 25. What will this event include? Amazon told Digital Trends that the event will span popular product lines including Alexa, Echo, Ring, and more.

Typically, Amazon holds its launches in autumn. This gives shoppers time to research and purchase new products before the holiday season. Last year the company unveiled12 new products at the fall event. The new items included Ring security camera, Echo Plus, Echo Dot 3.0, Echo Input, Echo Sub, Echo Link and Link Amp, Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics Microwave, Echo Show, Alexa Auto, Echo Wall Clock and more.

While we know that the event will include Alexa, Echo, and Ring products, Amazon isn’t releasing any specifics on what will be announced on September 25. There are rumors that the event will include a robot that uses Alexa voice commands and a better-quality Echo speaker that could include a wider size and four tweeters, developed by Amazon Lab126, according to Bloomberg. These rumors come from unnamed sources, so the details are somewhat questionable.

This has been a big year of innovations for the company. Recently, Amazon announced a new initiative called Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Donations that will donate all unsold and returned products to charities. Earlier this year the company also announced that its cashless stores called Amazon Go that launched in 2018 will now be accepting cash to benefit those who don’t have access to bank accounts. Amazon Prime also announced that it would speed up delivery times and provide one-day shipping in April. This move is an effort to keep up with other online retailers like Walmart.

During the September 25 event, Digital Trends will be providing information on all of the new products and information as it’s released, so be sure to check in for the latest news.

Editors' Recommendations