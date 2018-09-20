Digital Trends
Amazon’s hardware event is today. Here’s what we think they’ll announce

We’ve been speculating for months, and now it’s finally here: Amazon’s annual hardware event takes place at 10 a.m. PT today in Seattle. If the rumors are true, we’re in for a doozy of a day packed with product announcements ranging from Alexa-powered microwaves to amplifiers. CNBC reported earlier this week that Amazon could announce as many as eight new devices by the end of the year, and if that’s true, there’s a good chance that we’ll learn about most, if not all, of them today. While there’s no livestream of the event, check back on this post, as Digital Trends will be updating it as soon as details on new products emerge.

In the meantime, here’s what we think the online giant has in store for us.

Alexa, cook me a chicken pot pie!

One of the most interesting things that CNBC reported on earlier this week is that Amazon will be introducing an Alexa voice assistant-powered microwave. If this is in fact true (CNBC cited internal Amazon documents and sources for this information), it will be yet another expansion for the online retail/tech giant. Amazon has the market cornered in the voice-assistant speaker realm, but a foray into the kitchen via smart appliances could be just a first step (think blenders, toasters, fridges, and more). If Amazon does announce a voice-activated microwave, it will be competing with a couple of devices already on the market, including GE Appliances’ new scan-to-cook microwave with Alexa integration.

Alexa-powered amplifier, receiver, and subwoofer

Most audiophiles will tell you that Amazon speakers don’t excite them. Why? Because Amazon voice speakers — the Echo, Echo Dot, etc. — are made for voice communication and not sound. If it’s quality bass or treble you’re looking for with your voice assistant, you’ll most likely be turning to a Sonos One speaker, which is also an Alexa speaker, or even a Google Home Max or Apple HomePod. But sound quality with Amazon speakers is at best is average — good enough to shake your hips to while making dinner in the kitchen, but not so good for that dinner party.

It’s not a surprise that Amazon would want to up its sound game with a quality amp, receiver, or subwoofer to compete with the likes of Google, Apple, Sonos, and just about everyone else making smart sound devices right now. What will be interesting is what the devices will look like and how they’ll interact with Amazon’s existing devices. Stay tuned.

Amazon Alexa car device

If you’re on #TeamAlexa, you might have had to stop yourself from talking to Alexa in your car — you know, out of habit. Or maybe you haven’t stopped yourself, which is why you’re getting weird looks while behind the wheel.

Regardless, it makes sense for Amazon to create an Echo car accessory so you can bring Alexa with you on your travels. Being able to ask for text messages or get access to a shopping or to-do list while driving makes a whole lot of sense, and could reduce the temptation to sneak a look at your phone while behind the wheel.

We’re curious to know what the device might look like, though. Garmin already has an Alexa-powered device that helps you navigate and talk to Alexa. Will an Amazon-branded Alexa car device resemble a small Echo Dot, or a dash cam? And will it have a screen? We’ll keep you posted when we find out.

best smart home products 50 amazon fire tv stick

Fire TV/TV Stick

We’re not sure exactly what Amazon will be introducing for the home entertainment system, but if we had to guess, we’d say that a new Fire TV or Stick could be on the way. Maybe it’ll include more seamless Alexa control, or perhaps some other features or integration we haven’t even thought of. Or, maybe Amazon is going bananas and introducing a full TV with a built-in Alexa speaker? The possibilities are endless.

We’re guessing that since the Fire TV Cube is relatively new that we won’t see any newer versions of the device today. Not only that, but it’s a pretty stellar device already (we gave it a rare perfect score in our recent review).

Amazon Echo Show 2.0

Of all the items on this list, we feel most confident about predicting that we’ll see a new Echo Show device today.

Amazon Echo Show Review Weather

Recent competition from Google has made the Echo Show seem antiquated. Google has partnered with third-party manufacturers Lenovo, JBL, and LG to make competing smart displays featuring Google Assistant voice technology. All of the devices can play YouTube videos (something the Show cannot do) and either have better sound, display, or both. The Lenovo Smart Display features a crystal-clear display, a beautifully streamlined shape, and two different sizes. The JBL Linkview has booming sound, something the Show lacks.

To stay ahead in the voice assistant market, Amazon needs to introduce a smart display that can compete with Google. And with the Echo Show being discounted by as much as half off its $230 price on Amazon for months now and out of stock in several brick-and-mortar stores, we think there’s a high probability Amazon will announce a new version of the device just in time for the holidays.

Echo Dot 3.0

It’s been a couple years since Amazon’s most popular Alexa device got a face-lift, so it makes sense that we’ll see a new version today. We actually reported on leaked photos of a possible new Echo Dot in July, with the $50 device looking like a hybrid of its regular form and a Google Home Mini, with fabric around the edges. According to rumors, the new Dot is currently in testing mode among Amazon employees and reportedly has better sound quality than the present Echo Dot.

amazon products fathers day sale echo dot second gen

While the current Dot is one of Amazon’s most popular devices, it will never win any sound awards (you can connect the device to a solid-sounding speaker, though). But the Google Home Mini sounds better, and a whole bunch of third-party smart speakers with Alexa voice integration are hitting the market. Amazon could stand to improve on the sound of the Dot to make it more competitive, and maybe even permanently drop the price on it as well. Overall, we’d say there’s a solid chance that a new version is on the way.

