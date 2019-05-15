Digital Trends
Smart Home

What is Alexa Guard and how does it work? Here’s what you need to know

Alexa Guard: Everything you need to know about the home security feature

Erika Rawes
By

Alexa-enabled devices can already play music and games, answer questions, keep you up-to-date on the news, control your smart home, and more. But now, Amazon’s smart speakers and displays can protect your home with a feature called Alexa Guard (well, sort of).

What is Alexa Guard, and what can it do?

amazon echo plus 2nd gen top
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Alexa Guard is a feature on Echo devices that acts as pair of ears for your home when you’re not there. It can listen for sounds that indicate something dangerous might be going on in your home, and then alert you to tell you what it hears. Think of Alexa Guard as a tattletale that specifically listens out for breaking glass, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors. If the far-field microphones hear one of those danger sounds, Alexa will notify you by sending you a 10-second clip of the sound. You can choose which types of sounds you want to be notified about.

Alexa Guard can also work with your smart lighting to make it look like you’re home when you’re out of the house or when you go on vacation. Guard uses machine algorithms to determine the right on and off patterns to make it look like you’re sitting on the couch watching Netflix when you’re really out on the town.

What can’t Alexa Guard do?

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro 750x500

While Alexa Guard will help to protect your home in the event of an emergency, you should not use it a substitute for an actual alarm system.

Alexa Guard can work in conjunction with your existing Ring or ADT system, but don’t expect it to work as harmoniously as a system like Nest (a well-integrated system that can do things like automatically shut off forced air systems to prevent the spread of smoke).

Alexa Guard can arm your system, as well as forward smart alerts to ADT when it detects a danger sound, like a smoke detector. ADT Pulse or Control customers can choose to have ADT take action on their behalf in response to alerts. Through the Ring App, Ring Protect Plus customers can request that emergency responders check out their home, but the user has to initiate this request. It doesn’t happen automatically.

Overall, Alexa Guard requires a certain degree of evaluation and decisiveness on the part of the user. It is not a professional monitoring service, but rather a warning you receive from Alexa when she detects danger. You then decide what action to take, if any.

Who can use Alexa Guard?

Amazon is now releasing Echo Guard in the U.S. If you have the latest version of the Alexa App, the feature should be available to you as long as you have at least one compatible Echo device — an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, Echo Spot, or Echo Input.

How do you set up Alexa Guard?

enable alexa guard setup

Alexa Guard is pretty easy to set up, and the process takes about 3 to 5 minutes, depending on how many of the features you want to use. Here’s how to get Alexa to “guard” your home:

  1. Open the latest version of the Alexa app
  2. Go to Menu (the three-line hamburger icon)
  3. Select Settings from the menu options
  4. Select Guard
  5. Add the features you want — breaking glass, carbon monoxide, away lighting, etc. If you add away lighting, it will ask you to input your ZIP code. This is so the machine algorithms can detect the best on and off lighting patterns for your area.
  6. When you leave the house, say, “Alexa, I’m leaving,” to enable Alexa Guard mode
  7. When you arrive home, say, “Alexa, I’m home,” to disable Alexa Guard mode

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best robot vacuums for 2019
amazon alexa guard rollout echo mode feat
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa’s Guard is a new security feature to keep your smart home safe

Amazon is rolling out Alexa Guard, a new set of smart home security features enabled by the Alexa digital assistant that allows the speaker to monitor for intrusions or fires, control smart home lighting, and more.
Posted By Clayton Moore
how to stream bethesda e3 press conference live watch at 2016
Gaming

Doom, Wolfenstein, and more are sure bets for the Bethesda E3 conference

Bethesda will once again host its own press conference at E3 2019. The Bethesda E3 Showcase is sure to feature new game announcements. Here's how to watch the Bethesda press conference and what to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
E3 2015 Backwards Compatible Xbox One.
Gaming

From new games to hardware, here's what to expect from the Xbox E3 Briefing

Unlike Sony, Microsoft will once again hold its own E3 press briefing in 2019. Here's how, when, and where to watch the conference, as well as what kinds of announcements to expect from the event.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Second-gen vs. third-gen Echo Dot: What’s the difference?

Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot was just released. Is it worth upgrading your second-generation Echo Dot? Here, we take a closer look at the two devices to see how much Amazon has improved its flagship Alexa voice assistant smart…
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon in car delivery prime trunk rec v2
Smart Home

Amazon encourages its workers to quit and start their own delivery companies

Amazon is offering $10,000 and three-months pay to any of its workers who quit their job and set up their own business delivering packages for the company. Assistance, training, and other perks will also be provided.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to descale a Keurig
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on Keurig single-serve K-Cup pod coffee makers

Amazon slashed the price on Keurig's K475 Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for two daily deals, one with and one without a 40-pod K-Cup Green Mountain Coffee Roasters favorites collection. This deal expires at midnight tonight Pacific Time.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Sonos One review front top
Home Theater

Sonos is now compatible with Google Assistant, but Apple Music must wait

Sonos is rolling out a free update to its software that makes its full range of Wi-Fi speakers and components compatible with Google Assistant and gives Sonos One and Beam owners a new voice assistant option.
Posted By Simon Cohen
amazon cuts the price in half for ecovacs deebot 601 robotic vacuum one day 3
Smart Home

Amazon cuts the price of Ecovacs Deebot 601 robotic vacuum by 50% for one day

Amazon's price cut for one day on the Ecovacs Deebot 601 robotic vacuum enhanced app control got our attention. If you're in the market for a new robot vacuum, this Amazon daily deal may get your attention, too but hurry because this sale…
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson and shark vacuum cleaners on sale for under 200 at walmart dc33 multifloor bagless upright 1
Smart Home

Dyson and Shark vacuum cleaner prices drop under $200 at Walmart

Top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners from premium brands can cost up to and more than $1,000, but many of us don't want to spend that much money to clean our floors. We found three models under $200 from Dyson and Shark.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ninja hot and cold brew deal featured
Deals

Take on the toughest mornings with this discounted Ninja hot/cold brew system

Take on the toughest mornings with the power of a ninja: The Ninja Hot and Cold Brew coffee maker. Amazon is discounting the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew Coffee Maker, which lets you brew either coffee or tea, in cold and hot brew varieties.
Posted By Steve Anderson
eufycam by anker
Deals

Save up to $130 on Anker’s Eufy security systems with promo codes on Amazon

Anker's EufyCam offers one-year battery life, excellent picture quality, and facial recognition technology that works well. Now you can save up to an additional $130 off of Amazon's sale prices through May 27 with our promo code.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Smart Home

Trying to lose weight? The best bathroom scales measure more than pounds

Today's scales measure everything from your body mass index to your bone mass, and with connected apps and fitness trackers, could be the tool to help you reach your health and fitness goals.
Posted By Erika Rawes
lifx tile deal microsoft store
Deals

LIFX’s innovative and modular Tile smart light is $70 Off at the Microsoft Store

In smart lighting, there are two companies that are at the top of the heap -- Philips Hue and LIFX -- and then everyone else. While Philips Hue plays it safe, LIFX has some innovative smart light solutions, and one of them, the Tile, is on…
Posted By Ed Oswald
spacelife origin baby born in space newborn
Deals

What to expect when you’re expecting a huge baby sale at Best Buy

Best Buy's latest baby sale offers new parents a wide range of options, including strollers, car seats, and more. The savings are available through Thursday, May 16, so you'll need to act fast.
Posted By Steve Anderson