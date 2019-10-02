On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner break down the biggest tech topics of the day, including a recap of the Microsoft Surface event, Amazon’s bid to expand its cashier-free Go tech, UPS gets drone clearance, AR tabletop gaming, an A.I. pizza-making robot, and more.

We then go to Riley Winn down at TwitchCon, who interviews League of Legends and 100 Thieves professional gamer Andy “AnDa” Hoang.

Winn then puts his own body on the line in a taste test of performance-boosting energy drinks and supplements as he makes the rounds to personally try each one.

TwitchCon coverage continues as Winn talks with Twitch streamer Miss Harvey, who talks about her first gaming experience and how she mastered Counter-Strike.

We then speak with Bhavin Asher, chief executive officer of Grubbrr, who talks with Nibler about point-of-sale kiosks for casual dining.

Finally, we welcome Monish Sabnani and Evan Moskal, co-founders of Courant, to discuss the future of wireless devices and fast charging.

Editors' Recommendations