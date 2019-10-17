Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Netflix’s numbers, Ford’s charging network, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discuss the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including Netflix’s Q3 numbers, Ford’s nationwide electric charging network, NASA’s first all-female space walk, a Rubik’s Cube-solving A.I., and more.

We then go to DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan, who sits down with Jay Van Buren, co-founder and chief executive officer of Membit Inc., who talks about turning fine art into experiential art, and how to place augmented reality anywhere in the world, including in art experiences.

Ciara Pressler, founder and head of content for Pregame, joins us for her weekly Work/Life segment, where she discusses how to avoid burnout, and identifies both the the symptoms and the solutions.

Joining us from Cryo Cure, CEO Tracee McAfee and President Greg Baughman talk about cannabis processing, and how Cryo Cure is helping expand yields beyond shelf life.

Dan Conway, author of Confessions of a Crypto Millionaire, joins us to talk about the death of Libra and the future of blockchain currencies.

Finally we take a look at the biggest movies hitting the box office this weekend, and what’s worth your money with our Reel News segment, where Erin Keeney and Riley Winn break down Zombieland: Double Tap, The Lighthouse, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

