On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner dig into the biggest-trending tech stories, including a wrap-up of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Libra testimony before Congress, Tesla makes a profit, Google’s Digital Wellbeing platform, an interactive YouTube series, the volocopter’s flight over Singapore, and more.

We then go to New York to talk with Frida Polli, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pymetrics, about removing bias from hiring practices, and how A.I. and HR can coexist.

Nibler sits down with Caleb Denison to break down the top streaming devices, including Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV.

Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, later speaks with Nibler about influencers, malicious content sharing, and the world’s most dangerous cybersecurity celebrities.

DT writer Georgina Torbet joins the show to discuss the growing amount of space junk that could keep us grounded here on Earth, and how there are currently no guidelines or rules for what we leave around in orbit.

finally, Erin Keeney and Riley Winn are back for Reel News, where they discuss which movie opening this weekend deserves your hard-earned dollar. This week they take a look at The Kill Team, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Motherless Brooklyn.

