Digital Trends Live: AirPods Pro, Google moves on Fitbit, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Chris DeGraw discuss the top stories trending in tech, including Apple’s AirPods Pro, Google’s bid for Fitbit, Uber Money, team-building robots, smiling pets, and more.
We then go to DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan in New York, who speaks with Devon Greco, founder and chief executive officer of Narbis, about how the company has created eyewear that uses a NASA algorithm to encourage focus and concentration.
John Velasco also joins us from DT’s New York studios to take a look at what’s new in smart home tech, including smart lock reviews, automatic curtains, and a bathroom assistant.
Nibler then speaks with Dan May, director of Painting Practice, Ltd., who worked on the new HBO series His Dark Materials, about how the company used real-time effects rendering in VR to push filmmaking boundaries.
Finally, we go back to Kaplan, who sits down with Chase Watterson, marketing director at iFit, a patented technology that enables two-way interactivity between NordicTrack, ProForm, and FreeMotion exercise equipment and its users.
