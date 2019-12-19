On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle discuss the biggest topics in tech, including a first look at Samsung’s foldable flip phone, Facebook’s foray into gaming, the kids who sit atop YouTube’s highest-paid list, the new Mars rover, grocery deliveries by autonomous vehicles in California, and more.

Greg Allgood

First up, Greg Allgood, vice president of water for World Vision, joins Nibler to talk about building solar-powered pumps and community water organizations.

Right now, 8K is all the talk, but is there any actual content available? Caleb Denison joins the show to talk about the availability of 8K content, and sift through the hype to spotlight what really matters to consumers.

Seth Dobrin

Nibler then speaks with Seth Dobrin, vice president of data and A.I. and chief data officer at IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software, about how more than 100 IBM scientists from around the world are helping to move the needle on A.I.

Stuart A. Thompson

Next up, Stuart A. Thompson, editor and writer for the New York Times, discusses phone security and tracking, and how a phone is only as secure as the least secure app on the device.

Evan Reece

We then welcome Evan Reece, co-founder and chief executive officer of Liftopia, which operates the largest online marketplace and resort tech platform serving the ski industry.

Finally, we take a look at what’s headed to the box office with Reel News, where we discuss upcoming movies including 1917, IP Man 4: The Finale, and Little Women.

