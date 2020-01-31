On this episode of Digital Trend Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle dig into the biggest-trending tech stories of the day, including the return of Apple Maps, an electric Hummer, walking on Mars, and more.
We continue our coverage of Super Bowl LIV, where Caleb Denison talks about the 5G experience in Miami, where carriers and the NFL are kicking off major 5G initiatives.
The Super Bowl isn’t the only game happening in Miami, as Riley Winn covers the Twitch Rival: Streamer Bowl, where NFL players and popular streamers face off to battle in Fortnite.
Peter Arvai, co-founder and chief executive officer of Prezi, talks about the rise of disinformation, and how context may be lost in text-based and unannotated video.
Then it’s time for our weekly Work/Life segment with Ciara Pressler, founder of Pregame, who discusses business coaching, and how to find the right coach for you.
Nibler then speaks with Louis Rosenberg, founder of Unanimous A.I., about the ethics of artificial intelligence, and how human morals and values must remain a part of the A.I. process.
We then talk with Alyssa Carson, an astrobiology student training to become the first person to walk on Mars. She also stars in an upcoming Super Bowl ad with Bill Nye for Soda Stream.
We wrap up with a discussion of one of the most popular components of all Super Bowl games: The advertisements. With each spot costing over $5 million, we debate about who is poised to “win” the advertising game.
